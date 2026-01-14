Rincon Family Services Selects Qualifacts to Support CCBHC Expansion and Integrated Care in Illinois

Nashville, Tenn. & Chicago, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading technology partner for behavioral health and human services organizations, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Rincon Family Services (Rincon), a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to providing culturally responsive mental health care, substance use treatment, and supportive services for individuals, youth, and families.

As the first Latino-based agency in Illinois to provide Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) services, Rincon is committed to advancing integrated care and expanding access to behavioral health services. To support this mission, Rincon has selected the Qualifacts Credible EHR platform to optimize operations, enhance reporting, and ensure compliance with state and federal requirements.

“Our partnership with Qualifacts marks a significant milestone for Rincon Family Services,” said Eddy Borrayo, President and CEO of Rincon Family Services. “As we expand our services under the CCBHC model, we need a technology partner that understands our unique challenges and shares our commitment to community health. Qualifacts brings the knowledge, tools, and support we need to deliver integrated care and improve outcomes for the individuals and families we serve.”

Rincon’s decision to partner with Qualifacts was driven by their need for a comprehensive, robust, scalable EHR solution that could consolidate multiple systems, improve efficiency, and deliver advanced reporting capabilities. Qualifacts’ expertise in Illinois state reporting, including IM+CANS and DARTS, and its proven track record with CCBHCs were key factors in the selection.

This collaboration will enable Rincon to:

Strengthen admissions and program management workflows

Integrate mental health and substance use data across multiple locations

Enhance billing and reporting capabilities for compliance and fiscal transparency

Support growth and scalability under the CCBHC model

Simplify staff’s workflows, reduce manual processes, and provide secure, integrated access to client data

Together, Rincon Family Services and Qualifacts are paving the way for more accessible, integrated behavioral health care in Illinois.

“Rincon Family Services is entering an exciting new chapter as a CCBHC provider,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “In my initial conversations with Eddy, it was clear that our organizations share a deep commitment to improving community health through innovation and collaboration. We are honored to partner with Rincon and support their vision for integrated, culturally responsive care.”

ABOUT RINCON FAMILY SERVICES

Rincon Family Services (RFS), a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization, was established in 1972 by community residents and individuals recovering from substance use on the west side of Chicago. Originally one of the first Latino-focused substance use treatment centers, they have expanded their mission to address the needs of the larger community. With over 50 years of experience, they provide counseling, case management, prevention, and treatment services for both individuals and families across Chicagoland.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative solutions, including our award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to elevate the client experience, improve care delivery, and achieve operational excellence. Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).