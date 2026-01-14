Tim Levy Launches Echoes Across Time, a Groundbreaking Podcast Exploring the Legacy We Leave Beyond Material Success

Beverly Hills California, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and storyteller Tim Levy, a seventh-generation Jamaican, UK-raised, now Los Angeles–based founder and investor, today announced the launch of Echoes Across Time, a new podcast dedicated to exploring the “Non-Material Estate” — the values, memories, and profound human truths that shape how we are remembered.

Episode 1, released today, sets the tone for the series with an intimate, philosophical monologue in which Levy unpacks the question that has followed him for decades: When everything material fades, what remains of us?

A Podcast That Begins Where Most Conversations End

In this debut episode, Levy reflects on conversations with entrepreneurs, artists, and friends who, at the end of their journeys, never mention their companies, cars, or financial wins. Instead, they speak of love, effort, resilience, and the moments that outlive them.

“Legacy is not what you leave to people. It's what you leave in them,” Levy says in the episode. “Most of us spend our lives building things we never talk about in our final conversations.”

Drawing from his experience founding 22 companies, investing in more than 80 others, and building Twyn — a pioneering conversational-media platform preserving authentic human stories — Levy reveals the seed that inspired the podcast: witnessing people realize, often in real time, that the stories they’d been telling about themselves for decades weren’t the ones they wanted remembered.

A New Kind of Legacy Storytelling

As the episode introduces, Echoes Across Time sits at the intersection of personal narrative, technology, and meaning-making. Levy points to a world “drowning in content but starving for authenticity,” and offers the podcast as a modern gathering place for deeper reflection.

“What we're trying to preserve isn't performance — it's truth,” Levy said. “We rarely pause long enough to understand our own wisdom. This show is my attempt to fix that — for myself, and maybe for others too.”

The series will feature:

Weekly conversations with founders, artists, creators, scientists, and thinkers

with founders, artists, creators, scientists, and thinkers Solo episodes exploring identity, memory, legacy, and the architecture of a meaningful life

exploring identity, memory, legacy, and the architecture of a meaningful life “Legacy Segments” — intimate recorded messages where guests speak directly to the people they love, offering wisdom meant to echo across generations



An Invitation Into a Global, Human Conversation

Levy’s multicultural lineage and entrepreneurial background bring a distinctive perspective to the show. Raised in a Jamaican family, educated in the UK, and now building a life in Los Angeles, he approaches legacy not as a theoretical concept but as a lived, evolving practice.

“Every major turning point in my life started with a question I didn’t know how to answer,” Levy notes. “I want this podcast to be a doorway into community, reflection, and intention — a place for people who want to live with more meaning.”

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a weekly podcast hosted by entrepreneur and storyteller Tim Levy. The show explores the Non-Material Estate — the stories, values, perspectives, and lessons that define us and shape what we leave behind. Through deep conversations and intimate legacy recordings, the podcast captures the wisdom that can guide future generations.

About Tim Levy

Tim Levy is a Jamaican-born, UK-raised, Los Angeles–based entrepreneur with a global perspective shaped by founding or co-founding 22 companies and investing in more than 80 startups. He is the co-founder of Twyn, a conversational-media company preserving authentic, interactive human stories. Levy’s work sits at the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology, storytelling, and legacy.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

