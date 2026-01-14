Savory, Satisfying Ideas for Lunch and Dinner

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) When cold and flu season calls for savory and satisfying meals, remember you don’t have to be sick to enjoy the best this time of year has to offer. Skip the same old soups and stews, though, and level up your comfort food cache with the flavor and versatility of pearl couscous.





Distinguished from traditional Moroccan couscous by its slightly larger and rounder shape, plus its less dense, firmer consistency, pearl couscous is thoroughly versatile and a perfect fit for cold weather classics. With Success Boil-in-Bag Pearl Couscous, you get high-quality semolina wheat pearl couscous made just right. After the water boils, it’s ready in under 7 minutes and prepared similarly to pasta.

It features a slightly nutty flavor on its own but can absorb any flavors of soups and salads while retaining its density and chewy texture. You can use it in your family’s meals to complement a range of greens, veggies, fish, meats and stews, making it a pantry staple to keep on hand throughout the year.

A hearty solution, this Italian Penicillin Soup is ideal for those feeling under the weather or simply craving a filling meal after a chilly day. It’s loaded with rotisserie chicken, tender veggies and pearl couscous simmered in broth then finished with fresh lemon, Parmesan cheese and parsley for a meal that’s as satisfying as it is appetizing.

Elegant in its simplicity, this Simple Lemon Butter Pearl Couscous is a perfect partner for grilled seafood, chicken or vegetables. Easy to serve as a standalone dish or a savvy side that practically cooks itself, you can add this highly versatile grain to your family’s menu any day of the week – whether you’re cooking for a crew or just two – and enjoy steamy leftovers for a light lunch.

Don’t let the cold sap your creativity in the kitchen; turning to versatile, flavorful ingredients can make winter meals a cinch. Discover more pearl couscous-inspired dinner ideas by visiting SuccessRice.com .





Italian Penicillin Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

2 bags Success Pearl Couscous 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth 1 cup carrots, sliced 1 cup celery, sliced 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 cup rotisserie chicken, shredded 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 4 lemon wedges shredded Parmesan cheese, for garnish chopped fresh parsley, for garnish



Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions.

In large pot, bring broth to boil. Add carrots, celery and garlic. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook 5 minutes until vegetables are slightly tender.

Add chicken and Italian seasoning; simmer 5 minutes. Add pearl couscous and cook 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Ladle soup into four bowls and squeeze fresh lemon wedge into each bowl. Garnish with Parmesan and parsley.





Simple Lemon Butter Pearl Couscous

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Pearl Couscous 3 lemons, juice only, plus 1 teaspoon zest 2 tablespoons butter 1 small shallot, finely diced 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped



Prepare pearl couscous according to package directions, adding lemon juice to water.

In small pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots and lemon zest. Cook 3 minutes. Stir pearl couscous into pan.

Divide pearl couscous into four bowls and top with parsley.

