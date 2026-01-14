Monroe University Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe University (“Monroe”), a New York for-profit educational institution offering online courses,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over three hundred thousand individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Monroe related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to Monroe’s network in December 2024 and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

address

medical information, including medical procedures

health insurance information, including account balances

date of birth

Social Security number

driver’s license number

passport number

government identification number

electronic account or email username and password

financial account information

student data

If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

