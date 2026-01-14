Compass Diversified Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle-market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period.

“I’m pleased to report that with today’s filing we are now fully current with our SEC filings for 2025,” said Elias Sabo, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Diversified, “and we are in full compliance with the periodic reporting requirements of our credit facilities and bond indentures.”

Sabo continued, “Excluding Lugano, our eight operating subsidiaries continue to deliver solid performance in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. We are focused on executing against our strategic priorities with the objective of delivering consistent, long-term shareholder value by partnering with our management teams to drive performance, invest for growth, and enhance profitability.”

2025 Outlook

CODI now expects full-year 2025 subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA of $335 million to $355 million, excluding Lugano Holding, Inc.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings (Loss). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provide useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items that reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) provides insight into our operating results.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2024. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2025 Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA to its comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, CODI’s expectations regarding its subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA and its future performance, liquidity and leverage, and the future performance of CODI’s subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “future,” “potential,” “continue,” “should” or “anticipate” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI’s Board of Directors and management, and on information currently available to CODI’s Board of Directors and management. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we have made or may make; the ability to successfully complete divestitures that we may execute; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; CODI’s ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI’s lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that will result in material weaknesses in CODI’s internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano Holding, Inc. (“Lugano”) investigation, including CODI’s representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI’s internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI’s Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2025 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

     
  September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
(in thousands) (Unaudited) (As Restated)
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $61,139  $59,659 
Accounts receivable, net  224,689   207,172 
Inventories, net  602,180   571,248 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  122,742   126,692 
Total current assets  1,010,750   964,771 
Property, plant and equipment, net  214,451   244,746 
Goodwill  895,420   895,916 
Intangible assets, net  915,666   983,396 
Other non-current assets  210,881   208,593 
Total assets $3,247,168  $3,297,422 
     
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $459,719  $421,715 
Due to related party  22,604   18,036 
Current portion, long-term debt  1,878,852   1,774,290 
Subsidiary financing arrangements  183,853   169,765 
Other current liabilities  53,910   49,617 
Total current liabilities  2,598,938   2,433,423 
Deferred income taxes  106,804   108,091 
Long-term debt      
Other non-current liabilities  223,060   225,334 
Total liabilities  2,928,802   2,766,848 
Stockholders' equity    
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings  519,217   678,620 
Noncontrolling interest  (200,851)  (148,046)
Total stockholders' equity  318,366   530,574 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,247,168  $3,297,422 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
(in thousands, except per share data)   (As Restated)   (As Restated)
Net sales $472,562  $456,553  $1,405,027  $1,294,084 
Cost of sales  264,847   259,920   792,739   734,314 
Gross profit  207,715   196,633   612,288   559,770 
Operating expenses:        
Selling, general and administrative expense  179,315   145,959   491,804   421,264 
Management fees  16,213   18,633   54,111   55,314 
Amortization expense  23,254   23,721   69,722   71,317 
Impairment expense        31,515   8,182 
Operating income (loss)  (11,067)  8,320   (34,864)  3,693 
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense, net  (66,721)  (31,620)  (136,668)  (86,483)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  (826)  (1,005)  (2,922)  (3,014)
Loss on debt modification        (2,827)   
Gain (loss) on sale of Crosman     388      (24,218)
Other income (expense), net  (2,343)  (37,769)  (14,311)  (125,853)
Net loss from continuing operations before income taxes  (80,957)  (61,686)  (191,592)  (235,875)
Provision for income taxes  5,763   2,772   25,659   21,475 
Loss from continuing operations  (86,720)  (64,458)  (217,251)  (257,350)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax     (1,088)     101 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations  (523)     2,326   3,345 
Net loss  (87,243)  (65,546)  (214,925)  (253,904)
Less: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest  (13,228)  (28,922)  (59,700)  (87,480)
Less: Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest     (592)     (1,163)
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $(74,015) $(36,032) $(155,225) $(165,261)
         
Amounts attributable to Holdings        
Loss from continuing operations $(73,492) $(35,536) $(157,551) $(169,870)
Income from discontinued operations     (496)     1,264 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of income tax  (523)     2,326   3,345 
Net loss attributable to Holdings $(74,015) $(36,032) $(155,225) $(165,261)
         
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings        
Continuing operations $(1.20) $(0.61) $(2.53) $(3.22)
Discontinued operations  (0.01)  (0.01)  0.03   0.06 
  $(1.21) $(0.62) $(2.50) $(3.16)
         
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding  75,236   75,645   75,236   75,437 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
    (As Restated)   (As Restated)
Net loss $(87,243) $(65,546) $(214,925) $(253,904)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax     (1,088)     101 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax  (523)     2,326   3,345 
Net loss from continuing operations $(86,720) $(64,458) $(217,251) $(257,350)
Less: loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest  (13,228)  (28,922)  (59,700)  (87,480)
Net loss attributable to Holdings – continuing operations $(73,492) $(35,536) $(157,551) $(169,870)
Adjustments:        
Distributions paid – preferred shares  (9,715)  (6,345)  (27,863)  (18,491)
Amortization expense – intangibles and inventory step up  23,254   23,721   69,722   75,006 
Impairment expense        31,515   8,182 
(Gain) loss on sale of Crosman     (388)     24,218 
Tax effect – loss on sale of Crosman           7,254 
Stock compensation  4,073   4,537   12,274   12,288 
Acquisition expenses           3,479 
Integration services fee     875   875   1,750 
Other  3,155   964   8,582   1,368 
Adjusted Earnings $(52,725) $(12,172) $(62,446) $(54,816)
Plus (less):        
Depreciation expense  10,884   10,178   34,247   31,249 
Income tax provision  5,763   2,772   25,659   21,475 
Interest expense  66,721   31,620   136,668   86,483 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  826   1,005   2,922   3,014 
Loss on debt modification        2,827    
Tax effect – loss on sale of Crosman           (7,254)
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest  (13,228)  (28,922)  (59,700)  (87,480)
Distributions paid – preferred shares  9,715   6,345   27,863   18,491 
Other (income) expense  2,343   37,769   14,311   125,853 
Adjusted EBITDA $30,299  $48,595  $122,351  $137,015 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)

  Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(77,345) $9,628  $5,399  $(34,211) $(4,534) $196  $1,318  $(714) $7,546  $5,997  $(86,720)
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  9,601   3,006   1,573      (1,439)  76   (72)  (265)  (8,643)  1,926   5,763 
Interest expense, net  61,480   (1)  (1)  5,084   (9)  (1)  21      148      66,721 
Intercompany interest  (40,752)  3,819   3,515   16,555   4,037   2,347   1,908   4,427   2,152   1,992    
Depreciation and amortization  (251)  5,443   5,253   725   5,296   4,156   1,353   6,672   2,781   3,536   34,964 
EBITDA  (47,267)  21,895   15,739   (11,847)  3,351   6,774   4,528   10,120   3,984   13,451   20,728 
Other (income) expense     (257)  118   1,288   8   (21)  (268)  1,587   4   (116)  2,343 
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation     571   1,375   643   585   382   5   239   4   269   4,073 
Other (1)                       2,889   149   117   3,155 
Adjusted EBITDA $(47,267) $22,209  $17,232  $(9,916) $3,944  $7,135  $4,265  $14,835  $4,141  $13,721  $30,299 

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and severance costs related to chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)

  Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor
 Arnold
 Sterno Consolidated
        (As Restated)               (As Restated)
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(10,855) $9,737  $3,902  $(72,736) $(4,273) $(160) $1,831  $2,682  $2,260  $3,154  $(64,458)
Adjusted for:                        
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     1,782   1,451   496   (2,315)  (20)  (2,223)  1,466   1,196   939   2,772 
Interest expense, net  27,239   (2)  (4)  4,262   (10)  (3)  (1)     139      31,620 
Intercompany interest  (39,258)  3,334   4,925   15,080   4,480   2,907   2,038   1,735   1,816   2,943    
Depreciation and amortization  140   5,617   5,402   1,463   5,337   4,166   1,397   4,080   2,340   4,960   34,902 
EBITDA  (22,734)  20,468   15,676   (51,435)  3,219   6,890   3,042   9,963   7,751   11,996   4,836 
Other (income) expense  (1)  12   (110)  37,641   2   25   (164)  58      (82)  37,381 
Noncontrolling shareholder compensation     544   1,504   459   828   540   186   237   4   235   4,537 
Integration services fee                 875               875 
Other  3                        880   83   966 
Adjusted EBITDA $(22,732) $21,024  $17,070  $(13,335) $4,049  $8,330  $3,064  $10,258  $8,635  $12,232  $48,595 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)

  Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor
 Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(105,368) $18,392  $22,656  $(154,653) $(4,710) $2,785  $(5,413) $492  $(7,395) $15,963  $(217,251)
Adjusted for:                       
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  9,601   5,468   3,796   (255)  (511)  846   41   377   1,172   5,124   25,659 
Interest expense, net  115,406   (3)  (3)  20,846   (22)  (8)  8      444      136,668 
Intercompany interest  (121,688)  10,910   11,235   48,360   12,180   7,371   5,004   13,980   6,186   6,462    
Loss on debt extinguishment  2,827                              2,827 
Depreciation and amortization  (283)  16,746   15,749   3,793   15,950   12,475   4,090   19,787   8,062   10,522   106,891 
EBITDA  (99,505)  51,513   53,433   (81,909)  22,887   23,469   3,730   34,636   8,469   38,071   54,794 
Other (income) expense  12   (394)  223   13,017   20   18   (478)  2,177   25   (309)  14,311 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     1,738   4,089   2,185   1,753   826   127   726   12   818   12,274 
Impairment expense           31,515                     31,515 
Integration services fee                 875               875 
Other (1)                       5,943   2,359   280   8,582 
Adjusted EBITDA $(99,493) $52,857  $57,745  $(35,192) $24,660  $25,188  $3,379  $43,482  $10,865  $38,860  $122,351 

(1) Other represents non-recurring operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and severance costs related to chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)

  Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor
 Arnold Sterno Consolidated
        (As Restated)              (As Restated)
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(27,589) $18,594  $16,248  $(218,166) $(5,261) $(7,764) $(53,368) $6,076  $6,169  $7,711  $(257,350)
Adjusted for:                       
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     4,792   3,920   1,041   (1,731)  (2,589)  7,074   3,192   3,182   2,594   21,475 
Interest expense, net  77,280   (3)  (16)  8,992   (15)  (28)  53      220      86,483 
Intercompany interest  (115,845)  10,114   15,716   40,417   13,526   7,827   7,620   5,612   5,313   9,700    
Depreciation and amortization  624   17,198   16,251   3,865   15,987   14,811   6,679   12,250   6,754   14,850   109,269 
EBITDA  (65,530)  50,695   52,119   (163,851)  22,506   12,257   (31,942)  27,130   21,638   34,855   (40,123)
Other (income) expense  462   86   22   121,477   5   (5)  25,734   2,722   (9)  (423)  150,071 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     1,630   4,352   1,662   1,823   1,157   556   741   13   354   12,288 
Impairment expense                    8,182            8,182 
Acquisition expenses                 3,479               3,479 
Integration services fee                 1,750               1,750 
Other                 90         880   398   1,368 
Adjusted EBITDA $(65,068) $52,411  $56,493  $(40,712) $24,334  $18,728  $2,530  $30,593  $22,522  $35,184  $137,015 


Compass Diversified Holdings
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
(in thousands)   (As Restated)   (As Restated)
Branded Consumer        
5.11 $22,209  $21,024  $52,857  $52,411 
BOA  17,232   17,070   57,745   56,493 
Lugano  (9,916)  (13,335)  (35,192)  (40,712)
PrimaLoft  3,944   4,049   24,660   24,334 
The Honey Pot Co. (1)  7,135   8,330   25,188   18,728 
Velocity Outdoor  4,265   3,064   3,379   2,530 
Total Branded Consumer $44,869  $40,202  $128,637  $113,784 
         
Niche Industrial        
Altor Solutions  14,835   10,258   43,482   30,593 
Arnold Magnetics  4,141   8,635   10,865   22,522 
Sterno  13,721   12,232   38,860   35,184 
Total Niche Industrial $32,697  $31,125  $93,207  $88,299 
Corporate expense  (47,267)  (22,732)  (99,493)  (65,068)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $30,299  $48,595  $122,351  $137,015 

(1) The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
     (As Restated)     (As Restated) 
Net Sales $472,562  $456,553  $1,405,027  $1,294,084 
Acquisitions (1)           10,671 
Pro Forma Net Sales $472,562  $456,553  $1,405,027  $1,304,755 

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a pro forma basis as if the Company had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2024.


Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
(in thousands)    (As Restated)     (As Restated) 
Branded Consumer            
5.11 $143,240  $139,218  $404,052  $387,393 
BOA  43,941   45,607   141,187   142,670 
Lugano  17,350   14,269   70,966   37,087 
PrimaLoft  13,294   13,686   61,794   61,518 
The Honey Pot (1)  34,727   31,545   103,716   55,018 
Velocity Outdoor  29,040   28,809   57,454   48,610 
Total Branded Consumer $281,592  $273,134  $839,169  $732,296 
             
Niche Industrial            
Altor Solutions $79,824   52,129  $239,386  $157,746 
Arnold Magnetics  37,686   46,103   110,126   130,545 
Sterno  73,460   85,187   216,346   223,814 
Total Niche Industrial $190,970  $183,419  $565,858  $512,105 
             
Total Subsidiary Net Sales $472,562  $456,553  $1,405,027  $1,244,401 

(1) Net sales for The Honey Pot Co. are pro forma as if the Company had acquired this business on January 1, 2024.

