Quadient Named a Leader in QKS Group’s SPARK Matrix for E-Invoicing Solutions

QKS Group positions Quadient as a Leader for technology excellence, compliance depth and large-scale enterprise impact



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: E-Invoicing Solutions, just published by independent global advisory and research firm QKS Group. The report positions Quadient in the upper tier of the SPARK Leaders quadrant, recognizing Quadient’s strong combination of technology excellence, customer impact and regulatory readiness, a highly selective and prestigious standing among global technology providers.

According to QKS Group’s analysis, the Serensia by Quadient electronic invoicing platform distinguishes itself through advanced interoperability capabilities, robust compliance frameworks and an architecture designed to handle high-volume, multi-format invoice exchanges across regions.

“Quadient's e-invoicing platform excels in compliant digital invoice exchange via certified Peppol Access Point connectivity and EN 16931 standards (UBL, CII, Hybrid, plus PDF), delivering near-100% automation for validation, conversion and cross-border transmission,” said Hetansh Shah, analyst at QKS Group. “Standout AI-powered data extraction and conversion from PDF to e-invoice accelerate legacy migrations and adapt to EU regulations in France, Belgium and Germany, enhanced by the Serensia acquisition for B2G and B2B readiness. With full lifecycle management, real-time tracking, ERP integrations such as SAP and Sage, and automated workflows, Quadient’s platform boosts efficiency, cash flow and compliance.”

In December, the Serensia by Quadient platform received final accreditation from the French Tax Authority as a registered e-invoicing platform. Acquired by Quadient in spring 2025, the Serensia platform is already set to process more than 250 million invoices per year under the French reform in 2026.

“QKS Group’s recognition of Quadient as a Leader in the global e-invoicing landscape underscores the strategic importance of our digital automation platform, at a pivotal time, when regulatory transformation is driving change across markets. QKS Group’s acknowledgment affirms the depth of our compliance strategy and the strength of Quadient’s next-generation platform,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. “It also confirms the strategic value of the investment made last year with the Serensia acquisition, which has since become one of the first French platforms to gain full accreditation. With compliance mandates being implemented across countries, starting with France’s reform next September, Quadient is uniquely positioned to help organizations modernize their financial operation. This will also allow Quadient to accelerate its revenue growth in this market.”

QKS also highlighted Quadient’s strength in end-to-end process orchestration, enabling organizations to centralize creation, validation, transmission, tracking and archival of invoices within a unified platform. The integration reduces manual work, mitigates audit risks and accelerates time-to-compliance—key priorities for organizations undergoing large-scale financial modernization.

For a complimentary SPARK Matrix™: E-Invoicing Solutions report, visit: www.quadient.com/en/resources/quadient-spark-matrix-e-invoicing-solutions-2025.

