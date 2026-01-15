LIFT Power Intersects 26 Meters at 1.56% Li2O at the Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to report results from the 2025 work program completed at the Yellowknife Lithium Project (“YLP”), located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1).

The 2025 YLP work program comprised 18 drill holes totalling 3,171 m, including six holes (2,378 m) for purposes of resource delineation, three holes (546 m) for geotechnical studies, and nine groundwater monitoring wells totalling 247 m. This news release summarizes results from the five resource holes drilled at the Shorty pegmatite as well as one of the groundwater wells.





Figure 1 – Location of LIFT’s Yellowknife Lithium Project (YLP) in the NWT.

Discussion of Results

Five of the six resource delineation holes, for 1,868 m, were drilled on the Shorty pegmatite as well as three groundwater wells for 66 m. One of the groundwater holes was drilled into the Shorty pegmatite, assayed, and is described here. A table of composite calculations, general comments related to this discussion, and a table of collar headers are provided towards the end of this section.





Figure 2 – Location of LIFT’s Shorty and Nite pegmatites within the YLP.

The Shorty pegmatite is composed of several sub-parallel dykes that, together, define a spodumene pegmatite corridor that is at least 1.4 km long, and up to 100 m wide. The corridor is north-northeast striking, and dips between 50° and 70° to the west (Figure 3). The corridor itself consists of both country rock and pegmatite, with pegmatite occurring as either a single 10-40 m wide dyke or as 2-4 dykes with a similar cumulative width spread over 50-100 m of core length.

YLP-0302 and YLP-303 were each collared within a few metres of the northern lease boundary to test the Shorty corridor at approximately 150 and 200 m below the surface, respectively, and approximately 50 to 100 m downdip of previously released YLP-0284 (1.24% Li₂O over 53 m from 3 intervals, 7-29 m apart). Both holes intersected a 13- to 14-m-wide pegmatite dyke at its expected position below the surface, but with negligible spodumene besides one sample that returned 0.6% Li 2 O over one metre (Table 1).

YLP-290 and YLP-296 were designed to test the Shorty Corridor approximately 100 m southwest, along strike, of holes YLP-0302 and YLP-0303, as well as 200-300 m below the surface, and 100-200 m down dip of previously released YLP-0097 (0.97% Li₂O over 33 m from 2 intervals, 60 m apart). YLP-0290 intersected two pegmatite dykes approximately 60 m apart, with the deeper dyke assaying 1.24% Li₂O over 13 m (Figure 4). YLP-0296 intersected a single, 32 m wide, pegmatite dyke at 400 m below the surface that returned negligible assays.

Groundwater well YLP-0295 was drilled on section with holes YLP-0290 and -0296, collared within the Shorty pegmatite, drilled vertically to a depth of 31 m, and located 25 m up-dip from previously reported YLP-0091 (1.28% Li 2 O over 17 m). Most of the water well comprises spodumene pegmatite that returned a composite of 1.56% Li 2 O over 26 m, with the true dyke width estimated at 50 to 60% of the drilled width.

YLP-0301 was drilled on a section 100 m southwest of YLP-0290/0296 to test the Shorty corridor approximately 300 m below the surface and 100 m downdip of previously released YLP-0111 (0.52% Li₂O over 11 m from one dyke). Drilling intersected pegmatite at the expected depth but assay results were negligible.





Figure 3 – Plan map showing Shorty tenure boundary, pegmatite dykes, 2023-2024 drill traces, and the 2025 resource delineation holes.





Figure 4 – Section A-A’ looking NW and showing the Shorty dyke as well as results from 2023-2024 and 2025 drilling.

Table 1 – Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li2O% Dyke YLP-0290 298 311 13 1.24 Shorty YLP0295 4 30 26 1.56 Shorty YLP0296 No significant results Shorty YLP0301 No significant results Shorty YLP0302 No significant results Shorty YLP0303 359 360 1 0.62 Shorty



General Statements

Five of the six holes described in this news release were drilled broadly perpendicular to the dyke orientation so that the true thickness of reported intercepts will range somewhere between 65-100% of the drilled widths. The groundwater well was drilled vertically so that true thickness is approximately 35-65% of the drilled width. A collar header table for all 2025 drill holes is provided below.

Visual core logging, mineralogical studies, and metallurgical work confirm that the predominant host mineral for lithium is spodumene.

Table 2 - Drill collars table of reported drill holes in this press release

Drill Hole NAD83 Easting Northing Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Dyke YLP0290 Zone 12N 372,792 6,938,378 253 350 125 70 Shorty YLP0291 Zone 12N 373,004 6,942,849 256 33 0 90 KI YLP0292 Zone 12N 373,220 6,942,496 257 32 0 90 KI YLP0293 Zone 12N 371,725 6,940,857 250 33 2 90 FI MAIN YLP0294 Zone 12N 372,653 6,937,737 247 32 0 90 Shorty YLP0295 Zone 12N 372,953 6,938,269 249 31 0 90 Shorty YLP0296 Zone 12N 372,736 6,938,411 251 452 123 73 Shorty YLP0297 Zone 12N 372,951 6,938,269 249 3 0 90 Shorty YLP0298 Zone 12N 371,462 6,940,743 249 31 0 90 FI SW YLP0299 Zone 12N 372,003 6,942,194 252 50 0 90 FI MAIN YLP0300 Zone 12N 372,002 6,942,194 251 2 0 90 FI MAIN YLP0301 Zone 12N 372,654 6,938,348 248 431 126 60 Shorty YLP0302 Zone 12N 372,811 6,938,405 252 235 102 61 Shorty YLP0303 Zone 12N 372,736 6,938,411 251 400 10 65 Shorty YLP0304 Zone 12N 371,747 6,941,360 254 172 92 60 FI MAIN YLP0305 Zone 12N 371,422 6,940,969 249 184 320 60 FI SW YLP0306 Zone 12N 373,059 6,942,796 256 190 92 60 KI YLP0307 Zone 11N 647,698 6,936,081 212 510 301 55 NITE



QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the core processing facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT’s core logging facility to ALS Labs (“ALS”) laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000-gram sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75-micron (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Incentive Grants

The Company further announces the annual grant of equity incentive awards to its directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to its Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the “Plan”), which was approved by shareholders on May 8th, 2025. The Company has granted 2,065,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 87,300 restricted share units (the “RSUs”). Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $7.50 per Option and expires in five years from the date of grant. The Options undergo a phased vesting, with 25% vested on the grant date and an additional 25% on each 6/12/18-month anniversary. The RSUs were granted in lieu of annual cash bonuses, and each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company upon settlement which will occur 12 months from the date of grant, in accordance with terms of the Plan.

Additionally, LIFT has granted a total of 7,889 deferred share units (the “DSUs”) to certain independent directors of the Company in lieu of director fees for the fourth quarter, at a fair market value of C$7.50 per DSU. Each DSU represents the right to receive one common share in the share capital of the Company. The DSUs vest one year from the grant date and are settled in accordance with the terms of the Plan, a copy of which is available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT’s mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Partner, Director Geoscience, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

For further information, please contact: Francis MacDonald Daniel Gordon Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations Tel: + 1.604.609.6185 Tel: +1.604.609.6185 Email: investors@li-ft.com Email: investors@li-ft.com Website: www.li-ft.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

