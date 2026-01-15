Privacy and RWA Tokens Dominate MEXC December Trading as Meme Trading Cools





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading , reported a significant shift in December trading activity as infrastructure projects captured 50% of top-performing positions, with privacy computing and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization leading capital allocation across the platform's 110 new token listings.

December trading patterns reflected concentrated capital flow toward utility-driven narratives. Infrastructure projects accounted for half of the top 10 tokens by spot trading volume, including NIGHT , RLS , ZKP , STABLE , and US . DeFi and Web3 Entertainment each represented 20% of top performers, while meme tokens declined to 10% of positions.





Notable institutional participation characterized the month's listings. NIGHT, led by Ethereum and Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson, focuses on zero-knowledge proof technology for privacy infrastructure. STABLE, incubated by Bitfinex and Tether, utilizes USDT as gas for compliant payment solutions. The presence of established teams and technical foundations distinguished December's top performers from previous months.

Privacy-focused and real-world asset projects delivered substantial returns. ZKP, NIGHT, and RLS each achieved gains approaching 2,000%, while the DeFAI sector showed strength with SEEK and THQ posting approximately 900% gains across Ethereum and BASE ecosystems.





Top-performing assets spanned multiple blockchain ecosystems. Ethereum led with four positions across RWA, privacy, and entertainment sectors. Solana secured two positions, while emerging chains including Berachain, SUI , and StableChain demonstrated strong performance, reflecting broad ecosystem representation.

MEXC's user-first approach translated into measurable participation growth across key initiatives. The Launchpad's "Quality First" strategy delivered approximately 70% peak returns on Lighter (LIT) , validating the platform's asset selection framework for early-stage access.

Airdrop+ maintained high-frequency momentum with 30 events across DePIN, Privacy Computing, and RWA sectors. Participation surged 142% month-over-month with an 80% win rate, combining probability with meaningful upside.

The platform's Spin & Win format integrated gamification directly into trading activity, allowing users to earn rewards through standard execution—reinforcing MEXC's commitment to aligning user success with platform growth.

MEXC's December performance reflects evolving market dynamics as capital allocation increasingly prioritizes utility-driven projects with institutional backing and technical fundamentals.

