DigiCert Launches Locally-Hosted DigiCert ONE in India to Advance Data Sovereignty and Digital Trust

NEW DELHI, INDIA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced the availability of a locally-hosted version of DigiCert ONE in India, delivering secure, compliant, and high-performance digital trust services entirely within the country’s borders. The new deployment reinforces DigiCert’s long-term investment in India and supports the country’s digital transformation and data sovereignty priorities as enterprises scale increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Available today, India-based DigiCert ONE enables organizations to manage digital trust operations locally while meeting regulatory, performance, and data sovereignty requirements. India’s regulatory environment is among the most complex in the world, with enterprises in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications often required to comply with guidance from multiple authorities simultaneously, including RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and CERT-In. By bringing critical trust functions together on a single platform, the deployment provides a scalable foundation for trust at enterprise scale, helping organizations reduce compliance friction, improve performance, and align with national standards and evolving regulatory expectations.

“India is central to DigiCert’s global growth and innovation strategy,” said James Cook, APAC Group Vice President at DigiCert. “Investing in a local DigiCert ONE instance reflects our long-term commitment to India and enables customers to operate with the performance, compliance, and confidence required from day one while preparing for what’s next.”

India has long been central to DigiCert’s global strategy. Today, nearly three-quarters of DigiCert’s engineering talent is based in India within its Bangalore and Pune offices. These teams design, build, and operate the trust infrastructure that secures the global internet, spanning core engineering, product management, IT, customer success, order management, finance, legal, and sales. DigiCert currently employs more than 350 digital trust associates in India, making it the company’s largest employee base worldwide.

DigiCert serves thousands of customers across India through direct and partner-led engagements. Over the past year, the company has more than doubled its business in the country, onboarded its largest enterprise customers, and added dozens of new logos across sectors including IT and IT-enabled services (ITES), banking and financial services (BFSI), eCommerce, retail, and travel. DigiCert ONE in India strengthens DigiCert’s ability to support these customers at scale while accelerating growth by removing barriers tied to data residency, governance, and performance.

“This local deployment simplifies adoption for both customers and partners,” said Anant Deshpande, Regional Vice President, India & ASEAN at DigiCert. “Hosting DigiCert ONE in India helps organizations meet regulatory and operational needs now, while building a foundation for changes ahead—from reduced certificate lifecycles to post-quantum readiness.”

The India launch builds on DigiCert’s global strategy of delivering DigiCert ONE through local instances to meet regional compliance and sovereignty needs. In addition to India, DigiCert operates local DigiCert ONE instances in Australia, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.