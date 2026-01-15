MEXC Launches ICP Zero-Fee Gala with $1 Million Reward Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading , has launched the ICP Zero-Fee Gala. The campaign runs from January 15 to January 30, 2026 (10:00 UTC), offering both new and existing users zero trading fees, high-yield staking, and the opportunity to share a $1 million reward pool.

The campaign offers the following benefits:

New User Deposit Bonus rewards users who make a net deposit of at least 100 USDT or 100 USDC and hold for at least one day with a 10 USDT futures bonus, limited to the first 2,000 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Zero-Fee Trading allows users to trade ckBTC/BTC, ckUSDT/USDT, ICP/USDT spot pairs and ICPUSDT futures pair with zero fees during the event.



ckBTC Spot Trading Rewards event offers a total pool of 10,000 ICP. New users can receive 5 ICP after trading at least 100 USDT in ckBTC/USDT and maintaining a spot asset balance of 100 USDT or more. All users who reach at least 1,000 USDT in ckBTC/USDT trading volume can share 9,000 ICP proportionally.



ckUSDT Staking allows users to stake ckUSDT and earn returns of up to 400% APR, with rewards available on a first-come, first-served basis.

New User Trading Rewards event allocates 300,000 USDT in futures bonuses exclusively for new users across two tasks. Users reaching a total spot trading volume of 1,000 USDT can receive a 10 USDT futures bonus from a 100,000 USDT pool, limited to the first 10,000 participants. New perpetual futures users can earn from an additional 200,000 USDT pool by reaching required cumulative trading volumes.

Futures Trading Challenge offers a total futures bonus pool of 200,000 USDT for all users across three progressive levels. Participants can share futures bonus pools of 20,000 USDT, 30,000 USDT, and 150,000 USDT by reaching cumulative futures trading volumes of at least 20,000 USDT, 300,000 USDT, and 10,000,000 USDT, respectively. Tasks 2 and 3 are only available to users who have completed Task 1.

Eligibility requirements may vary by region and event. For full details and to participate, visit the ICP Zero-Fee Gala page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

