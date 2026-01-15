DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports $100K Inflows in 48 Hours Following Halborn Audit Update

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol under development, has reported new presale funding activity as it advances toward its Version 1 (V1) rollout. The update follows recent statements shared by the Mutuum Finance team on its official X account regarding the completion of a third-party security audit and ongoing preparations for an upcoming testnet release.





Presale inflows and Phase 7 update

Mutuum Finance states it is currently in Presale Phase 7, with total presale funding reported at over $19.8M. The project also reports that an inflow of $100K was observed in presale funding over the last 48 hours, alongside continued participation across the presale period.

In addition, Mutuum Finance reports that the holder count has reached over 18,800, reflecting what it describes as broad participation ahead of the protocol’s initial release.

Halborn audit update and V1 launch preparations

In a recent statement published on X , the Mutuum Finance team confirmed that the external security review of its lending and borrowing code has been completed. The team wrote: “HalbornSecurity has completed the independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending & borrowing protocol.”

Following the audit update, the team also referenced near-term deployment planning for the protocol’s first public release, stating: “We’re preparing the V1 release on Sepolia testnet, then finalizing for Mainnet. Launch timing coming shortly.”

According to the project’s communications, the Sepolia testnet deployment is expected to allow users to access core V1 functionality. Mutuum Finance has described key V1 components as including the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, Liquidator Bot, and additional modules. The project has also indicated that initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use cases are expected to include ETH and USDT.

Mutuum Finance states that security-related review work has also included CertiK , noting that a CertiK Token Scan score of 90/100 was recorded earlier. The project has positioned these assessments as part of its broader preparation process ahead of public testing and the subsequent mainnet release.





Presale progression

Mutuum Finance reports that the presale began with Phase 1 priced at $0.01 and has progressed to Phase 7 priced at $0.04, representing a 300% increase from the initial phase price based on the project’s phase structure. The project has also stated a $0.06 launch price, which represents a 500% difference compared with the Phase 1 price level.

On distribution figures, Mutuum Finance reports that over 830M MUTM have been sold during the presale. The project states that 1.82B tokens were allocated for presale distribution in total, placing current reported sales at close to half of the stated presale allocation.

Roadmap update and Phase 4 listing reference

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap outlines development milestones across 4 phases. The project states that Phase 1 has been completed and that Phase 2 is approaching completion, while additional work has progressed into Phase 3 as remaining tasks are addressed.

The roadmap also indicates that Phase 4 includes the token listing and the platform release occurring at the same time. This structure could increase the chances of potential listings on major exchanges, as the platform would be live when trading begins. In many cases, broader exchange availability can support higher visibility and liquidity shortly after launch.

Mutuum Finance has also referenced a $100,000 giveaway , with 10 winners in total, and each winner set to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, according to information shared through the project’s official channels.

Mutuum Finance reports $100K in presale inflows observed over a 48-hour period and total funding above $19.8M while Presale Phase 7 remains active. The update follows a team statement confirming the completion of a Halborn audit for the V1 lending and borrowing protocol and preparations for a Sepolia testnet deployment ahead of mainnet finalization. The project has also referenced a CertiK Token Scan score of 90/100, reported more than 18,800 holders, and provided updated presale distribution figures as development milestones continue across its four-phase roadmap.