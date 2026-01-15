APR Energy Expands Power Generation Capacity to Over 1.1 GW as Data Center Power Demand Soars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New APR Energy LLC (d/b/a APR Energy), a provider of rapidly deployable mobile power generation for data center operators and utilities, today announced an expansion of its mobile gas turbine fleet by acquiring eight turbines and increasing the company’s owned generation capacity from 850 megawatts to over 1.1 gigawatts. The expansion reflects growing demand from data center developers and utilities seeking near-term power as grid constraints and extended interconnection timelines delay access to permanent capacity. APR currently supplies power to customers that include one of the world’s largest AI data centers, underscoring the scale of demand the company is seeing from hyperscale customers.

Across many markets, new grid capacity is taking years to come online, creating a widening gap between power needs and availability. APR Energy is seeing strong inbound demand from data center customers that require large-scale, reliable power on timelines measured in months rather than years.

APR Energy’s mobile gas turbines can be deployed and operational within 30 to 90 days, allowing customers to advance project timelines and maintain reliability while longer-term infrastructure is developed.

“The demand we are seeing is immediate and substantial,” said Chuck Ferry, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of APR Energy. “Data centers and utilities need dependable power now. Expanding our capacity allows us to meet that demand with speed, certainty, and proven execution.”

As data center development continues to accelerate and grid expansion remains constrained, APR Energy’s expanded fleet positions the company to support customers that require fast, reliable power at scale. By combining rapid deployment capabilities with operational experience across global markets, APR Energy continues to serve as a trusted partner for customers navigating today’s power availability challenges.

To learn more about APR Energy, please visit www.aprenergy.com.

ABOUT APR ENERGY

APR Energy, based in Jacksonville, Florida, provides rapidly deployable mobile power to data center operators and utilities. The company owns and operates one of the world’s largest mobile gas turbine fleets, with over 1.1 gigawatts of power generation capacity, and supplies full balance of plant equipment, delivering complete power generation for mission-critical data center operators and other critical infrastructure customers.

For more than 20 years, APR Energy has partnered with customers worldwide to deliver fast, reliable power at scale. APR Energy can deploy large-scale power generation in as little as 30 to 90 days, significantly faster than the two to five years typically required to construct permanent grid infrastructure. APR Energy is a portfolio company of Fortress Investment Group. For further information about APR Energy, visit www.aprenergy.com.