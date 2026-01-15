Groundbreaking Leader Receives Indigenous Business Lifetime Achievement Award

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) announces Sean Willy as the recipient of the Indigenous Business Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing decades of advancing the Indigenous economy and his dedication to Indigenous economic inclusion for companies operating in Canada’s resource sector.

A member of the Deninu Kue First Nation in the NWT, and now based in Saskatoon, Sask., Willy serves as the CEO of Des Nedhe Group, the economic development corporation of English River First Nation. His leadership and strategic long-term relationship building have propelled Des Nedhe to global success, driving growth and diversification into new sectors and regions.

“I’m deeply grateful for the people I’ve learned from and worked alongside over the years,” said Willy. “The community leaders, Elders, colleagues, and the many First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people who are doing the hard, steady work of building opportunity. I’ve seen how access to education, skills training, trades, and meaningful work can change the trajectory of families and communities. When that work is supported, it creates lasting pathways for future generations. Not just jobs, but ownership, leadership, and long-term stability. That is the foundation of strong Indigenous economies and inclusive procurement, and it’s exactly the kind of progress CCIB has championed. Now is the time for us, as a country, to take the next step and support Indigenous ownership and control as the path forward. This recognition reflects that shared effort so far, and I’m honoured to be part of it.”

Sponsored by Scotiabank, the Indigenous Business Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a First Nations, Inuit, or Métis business leader whose lifelong contributions to business, community, culture, and the broader Indigenous economy have left a lasting impact. During his career, Willy has championed a vision where Indigenous Peoples are full partners in the Canadian economy, and through his ability to bridge the gap between Indigenous communities and corporate Canada, he has created the momentum necessary to bring that vision closer to reality.

"Sean has spent close to 30 years championing a vision where Indigenous communities are not just participants, but leaders in the Canadian economy, and his strategic leadership continues to guide how corporate Canada engages with and perceives Indigenous partners,” said CCIB President and CEO Tabatha Bull. “By bridging the gap between corporate boardrooms and Indigenous economic development opportunities, he has helped create a pathway for sustainable, inclusive growth. While he is still early in his journey, his expansive career is evidence that Indigenous economic benefit and business success can be achieved in tandem and for the benefit of all. We are incredibly proud to recognize a leader of his calibre with this Lifetime Achievement Award."

In addition to his executive leadership, Willy holds his Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) designation and sits on the boards of TELUS and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, with past board positions serving Green First Forest, Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan, and as co-chair of CCIB. He has also served on the Canadian government’s Indigenous Innovation Housing Committee and the Indigenous Advisory Committee on Small Modular Reactors. In 2024, he was presented with the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

“As a longstanding partner and friend of Scotiabank and board member of Cedar Leaf Capital, I have had the privilege of getting to know Sean over the years,” said Paul Scurfield, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Capital Markets, Scotiabank. “He is a well-respected and strategic business leader who has paved the way for so many Indigenous businesses and professionals, and he has consistently championed meaningful inclusion. His impact within the Indigenous business community and beyond will be felt for generations. Congratulations, Sean, on this well-deserved award and recognition.”

Willy will be presented the award at CCIB’s Central Business Forum and Awards Dinner in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2026.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.