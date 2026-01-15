Maxus Mining and Palliser Exploration Announce Continued Partnership and Successful Completion of 2025 Field Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is pleased to announce the ongoing partnership (the “Partnership”) with Palliser Exploration Ltd. (“Palliser”) and the successful completion of the 2025 field programs at the Quarry, Lotto, Alturas, and Hurley Properties (the “Properties”; Please see Figures 1 and 2).

Palliser is an experienced geological and exploration consultancy with a proven track record of designing and executing successful exploration programs across Canada, with a particularly strong depth of experience in British Columbia. Palliser’s technical team has led and supported numerous field and drill programs throughout the province, bringing practical knowledge of diverse geological settings and a wide range of deposit models, including Au-Cu-Mo porphyry systems, low-sulfidation epithermal mineralization, metallurgical coal deposits, and orogenic gold systems. This breadth of experience is complemented by hands-on involvement in later-stage project advancement, including bulk sampling, grade-control programs, and the transition from exploration through development-focused activities. Palliser’s integrated technical approach ensures that exploration programs are efficiently executed, technically rigorous, and aligned with project-specific objectives at every stage of advancement.

During the fall of 2025, Palliser successfully completed extensive exploration programs across the Properties. These programs were executed efficiently and safely, with a strong focus on systematic geological mapping and targeted rock sampling. Over 200 surface rock samples were collected, and numerous important geological observations were documented, including mineralization styles, alteration patterns, and structural controls that materially improved the geological understanding of each Property. The results of the fall 2025 programs have significantly advanced the exploration models for these Properties and have provided a robust technical foundation for follow-up work. The data and interpretations generated through this work materially enhance the exploration potential of the Properties and will directly inform and add value to exploration planning and prioritization heading into the 2026 field season.

“We are very pleased with the continued partnership with Palliser Exploration and the successful execution of the 2025 field programs across our British Columbia portfolio,” said Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Maxus Mining, “Palliser’s disciplined, technically rigorous approach delivered high-quality geological data and meaningful observations that have materially advanced our understanding of each Property. The work completed in 2025 provides a strong technical foundation that will directly inform exploration planning and prioritization as we move into the 2026 field season.”





Figure 1: Palliser staff collecting rock samples during the fall 2025 field program.





Figure 2: Maxus Mining Properties Map

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Properties, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Properties. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Properties.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and, if warranted, advancing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing its diversified portfolio totaling approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrain across British Columbia, Canada.

The Portfolio includes 8,920 hectares across three antimony projects, anchored by the Flagship Alturas Antimony Project, where a recent discovery returned high-grade naturally occurring antimony up to 69.98% Sb¶. The Hurley Antimony Project, located adjacent to Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project, where 2024 drilling reported 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m‖, and the Quarry Antimony Project, which hosts historical polymetallic samples grading 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, 0.65 g/t Ag, and 20% Sb‡.

Maxus’ portfolio further includes the 3,054-hectare Lotto Tungsten Project, where a selected 1980 grab sample from a scheelite-bearing quartz vein assayed 10.97% WO₃§, and the 3,123-hectare Penny Copper Project, which has over 100 years of recorded exploration. Recent work programs at Penny included rock sampling and geological mapping†, with 2017 sampling returning copper values of 1046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1808 ppm Cu (TK17-28), and 2388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†. The project is strategically located near the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that continues to attract significant exploration activity.

Maxus is committed to advancing its British Columbia projects through targeted exploration programs designed to unlock value across multiple critical mineral systems.

References

¶ Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, ‘Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb’ – https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

‖ Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC - Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 ppm Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling – February 24, 2025 - https://endurancegold.com/news-releases/endurance-summarizes-antimony-results-from-the-reliance-gold-project-bc-best-intervals-include-19.2-antimony-and-2.16-ppm-au/

‡ Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

§ MILFILE No: 082FSW228 – Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample –

https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=082FSW228

† NI 43-101 - Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Walters

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

info@maxusmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus’, future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus’ ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Properties and their mineralization potential; the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Properties; further exploration work on the Properties in the future; expected benefits of the Partnership. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28d72ae5-1b30-4160-b1a6-0c61f35bbb4e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1e26062-8187-42f8-99b8-f901abc2199d