Snail Inc. Drives Double-Digit Sales Multiples During Steam Winter Sale

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today recapped a strong performance during the Steam Winter Sale (“Winter Sale”), which ran from December 18 through January 5. The results underscore the Company’s ongoing strategy of pairing major seasonal promotions with timely content launches to drive discovery, engagement, and long-term portfolio growth.

The Winter Sale was anchored by the December 18 launch of ARK: Lost Colony , the newest DLC for the ARK franchise. During the promotional period, ARK: Survival Ascended recorded a 10.9x increase in average daily units sold compared to the previous 30 day non sale period. Concurrently, Bellwright 's Maiden Voyage update released just before the sale, introducing new players to the survival sandbox during a period of high visibility. Bellwright achieved a 16.7x increase in average daily units sold, during the Steam Winter Sale when compared to its prior 30-day non-sale period. These results reflect the effectiveness of Snail Games’ strategy to align major seasonal promotions with timely content releases across its portfolio.

By aligning new content drops with high-traffic seasonal sales, Snail Games continues to aim to lower barriers of entry for new players while re-engaging existing audiences to its broader catalog. This approach not only amplifies short term performance but also creates awareness for future titles still in active development.

We believe that these periodical sales, when paired with meaningful content updates, are a key component of how Snail Games aims to expand the reach of its portfolio and introduce players to emerging projects. The Winter Sale results demonstrate how strategic timing can potentially translate into measurable growth while strengthening the foundation for future engagement.

As seasonal promotions continue to serve as powerful discovery engines for new and existing players, Snail Games remains focused on strategically utilizing these key moments to maximize both product visibility and overall performance across all major distribution platforms. The consistent success of these large-scale sales events underscores their importance in driving significant spikes in user acquisition and revenue. Furthermore, these promotions provide invaluable data insights into player behavior and market trends, which are then integrated into long-term sales and marketing strategies to sustain growth beyond the promotional window.



