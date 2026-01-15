PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Renews The Adam Carolla Show In Multi-Year Agreement; Podcast Joins Line-Up on The Megyn Kelly Channel on SiriusXM

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it entered into a multiyear extension with podcast host and revered comedian, Adam Carolla, for his long running The Adam Carolla Show. Additionally, starting January 26, The Adam Carolla Podcast joins SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Channel (111) for same-day distribution of Carolla’s daily show on Tuesdays through Fridays at 7-9 am ET.

Since 2009, The Adam Carolla Show with its host Adam Carolla has entertained millions of listeners and recently celebrated its 4000th episode. On each multihour episode, Carolla welcomes a wide range of guests such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno, Nicolas Cage, Alec Baldwin and Matt Damon in the studio for in depth interviews and a front row seat to his unparalleled ranting. With an unsurpassed library of episodes available, The Adam Carolla Show has remained one of the most popular podcasts on the planet for well over a decade.

“PodcastOne is thrilled to extend our relationship with Adam and his The Adam Carolla Show,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “Adam has paved the way for podcasters around the globe and his podcast is continuously growing with audiences and with advertisers. We’re proud to be working alongside one of the greatest in the business as he sets the tone for success in the genre,” continued Mr. Gray.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

