authID Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Deliver Secure, Frictionless Identity Verification & Authentication for Contact Centers

New integration empowers organizations to protect accounts, reduce fraud, and enhance trust across ServiceNow-powered contact centers

Denver, CO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leader in biometric identity authentication, today announced an integration with ServiceNow to securely verify identities at the contact center to protect accounts and reduce fraud. The collaboration enables authID to secure 8,400+ ServiceNow-powered contact centers globally, including 85% of Fortune 500 companies, for both consumer and workforce identities.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, authID provides the integration for a secure, frictionless way for contact center associates to verify and authenticate the identity of the caller, enhancing trust at what has become a common digital attack vector. The authID ServiceNow integration is available in the ServiceNow Store.

authID’s ProofTM, VerifiedTM, and PrivacyKeyTM integrate with ServiceNow via its UI Actions, which make the ServiceNow Platform UI more interactive, customized, and specific to user activities, for both workforce and consumer use cases to prevent account takeover fraud at the help desk or call center. Now, contact center agents using ServiceNow can easily send SMS or email notifications to users to verify and authenticate their identity using authID Proof and Verified before making any changes to the account or completing high-risk, high-value transactions.

authID can write identity verification and authentication details to the ticket log, user log, or anywhere else within the ServiceNow platform to provide a proper audit trail confirming that the lawful user accessed their account.

“Digital identity verification at the contact center accelerates business transformation and ensures the highest degree of certainty that the agent is performing account updates on behalf of the trusted user,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Our integration with ServiceNow empowers its global customer base to protect user accounts while improving the user experience.”

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, authID develops and distributes applications with the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, to enable only legit users. Leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology, authID provides the most secure digital identity experience. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees, contractors, and vendors, as well as bringing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, please visit www.authID.ai.

