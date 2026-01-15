BLAQclouds, Inc. Files Annual Report with OTC Markets and Outlines Four Pillars Growth Strategy for 2026

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and real-world asset (RWA) technology company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report with OTC Markets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, providing shareholders and the market with a comprehensive update on the Company’s financial performance, balance sheet initiatives, and strategic roadmap.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter, BLAQclouds reported $765,163.32 in gross revenue, reflecting continued execution across both core platform initiatives and legacy non-core assets. Quarter-end revenue included:

$150,000,000 in fee income generated under a development and participation agreement with Super Studios, representing ten percent (10%) of proceeds derived from the Super Studios blockchain ecosystem, including the development of a large-scale EVM-compatible chain architected and built by BLAQclouds.

$697,221 in platform revenue generated through the Company’s consumer commerce and payment platforms.

$144,291.63 in revenue attributable to non-core crypto assets, which the Company continues to evaluate as part of its portfolio rationalization efforts.





GAAP Treatment and Long-Term Funding Collateral

As disclosed in the Annual Report, the Company was required under U.S. GAAP to record certain long-term funding collateral as an asset on its balance sheet. Management emphasized that these assets are not considered usable operating funds unless and until a related credit facility is formally drawn upon.

Even in the event of a draw, the maximum accessible capital is limited to approximately ten percent (10%) of the gross value of the underlying collateral portfolio, and no drawdowns have occurred to date.

Operation “Clean Up” – Balance Sheet and Corporate Restructuring

During the fourth quarter of 2025, BLAQclouds initiated Operation “Clean Up,” a multi-phase corporate and balance sheet restructuring program designed to simplify the Company’s capital structure, eliminate legacy obligations, and align operations with its Four Pillars Philosophy.

As the first completed initiative under Operation “Clean Up,” the Company confirmed that all outstanding debt has been negotiated, satisfied, or cancelled, leaving BLAQclouds debt-free as of year-end. Additional initiatives under Operation “Clean Up” are ongoing and will continue into 2026.

“Q4 represented a critical reset and inflection point for BLAQclouds,” said Shannon Hill, Chief Executive Officer of BLAQclouds, Inc. “Revenue realized during the quarter reflects both the execution of the Super Studios development agreement and the continued growth of our consumer-facing platforms. While GAAP requires us to reflect long-term funding collateral as an asset, we do not view those assets as deployable capital unless a credit facility is drawn — and even then, access is limited to only a portion of the portfolio’s gross value. With the launch of Operation Clean Up in Q4 and the successful resolution of all outstanding debt as its first milestone, we are now operating from a far cleaner foundation. Going forward, every project we advance must clearly align with our Four Pillars Philosophy.”

“The fourth quarter marked an important inflection point from an advisory and governance standpoint,” said Dr. Tony Ratliff, Advisory Board Member of BLAQclouds, Inc. “The Company established a stronger operational baseline while advancing platforms that are designed to scale efficiently. As new products come online, our focus at the Advisory Board level is on ensuring that growth is supported by disciplined architecture, clear use cases, and alignment with the Four Pillars Philosophy. This approach positions BLAQclouds to pursue expansion responsibly while building sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

2026 Roadmap and Four Pillars Philosophy

Looking ahead, BLAQclouds outlined its Q1 2026 Roadmap, which centers on scaling the Company’s core platforms under its Four Pillars Philosophy. Key priorities for 2026 include:

Expansion of BLAQpay, ApolloCASH, ApolloWallet, ApolloID, and ApolloNFT

Continued integration of payments, identity, settlement, and commerce across consumer and merchant platforms

Ongoing evaluation of subsidiaries and assets to ensure alignment with the Four Pillars framework





Q-1 Roll Out Road Map

Product Q1 Customer Retention Goal (CRG) 2026 Year End CRG https://www.apollocash.io 1,700,000 10,000,000 https://www.apolloNFT.io 2,000,000 11,000,000 https://www.blaqpay.io 1,000,000 5,000,000 https://www.apolloID.io 2,000,000 11,000,000 https://www.apollowallet.io 2,000,000 20,000,000 https://www.buyapusd.io 1,000,000 25,000,000



The company will continue implementation of the Four Pillars Philosophy. For assets that don’t measure up to the Four Pillars Philosophy, they will be packages and either sold or spun out to the BLAQclouds shareholders as a stand alone public company. In cases of a spinout, BLAQclouds will retain an equity position in the company and be the exclusive technology and blockchain developer. Assets that could be included in this model are:

https://www.bpginc.io and the CUBED token

https://www.ampleswap.com and the AMPLE token

https://www.reflextoken.com and the RFX token

https://quasarwallet.com/ and the RFX token

About BLAQclouds, Inc.



BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.



