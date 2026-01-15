Primech AI Concludes CES 2026 With Strong Enterprise Engagement and Global Demand Signals for Hytron

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: PMEC) today provided a recap of its participation at CES 2026, where Hytron, the company’s flagship autonomous restroom cleaning robot developed by Primech AI, generated strong interest from enterprise facility operators, property managers, analysts, investors, and strategic partners evaluating next-generation automation solutions.

Notably, a portion of enterprise attendees traveled to CES specifically to evaluate Hytron in person, including decision-makers from markets such as Canada, Mexico, Israel, and across the United States reflecting intentional interest beyond general exhibition traffic.

CES 2026 brought together more than 4,100 exhibitors and over 148,000 attendees, including approximately 6,900 members of the global media, underscoring the scale and competitiveness of the event. Against this backdrop, Hytron received multiple forms of third-party validation, reinforcing its positioning as an enterprise-ready automation platform addressing labor-intensive facility operations.

During the show, Hytron was named a TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award winner, recognizing the system’s real-world applicability, commercial readiness, and potential to transform hygiene operations in high-traffic commercial environments. Hytron was also featured in a curated CES floor tour segment on Havas Super Stream, a global platform highlighting technologies shaping the future of enterprise operations, infrastructure, and urban environments, and was covered across multiple additional media platforms through on-site interviews with international outlets, including discussions with media from markets such as South Korea, Hong Kong and Canada.

Throughout CES 2026, Primech conducted live demonstrations of Hytron’s autonomous capabilities, including AI-powered navigation, robotic precision, and proprietary cleaning technology delivering greater than 99% bacterial reduction. Demonstrations and meetings at the company’s booth engaged decision-makers from healthcare systems, hospitality groups, transportation hubs, and large commercial venues seeking scalable solutions to address labor shortages, rising operating costs, and heightened hygiene standards.

In parallel, Primech engaged with a highly qualified, global audience, capturing more than 350 leads across 23 countries. The majority of engagement came from senior enterprise decision-makers, including C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors, and facilities and operations leaders responsible for large commercial portfolios. Engagement also included analysts, investors, strategic partners, and U.S. policymakers, reflecting broader interest in Primech’s autonomous robotics platform and U.S. commercialization strategy. Discussions focused on proof-of-concept pilots, deployment timelines, and commercial rollout strategies, underscoring Hytron’s readiness for real-world adoption.

“CES 2026 marked an important milestone for Primech as we deepened engagement with enterprise customers in the United States, one of our core strategic markets,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “The combination of third-party recognition, curated visibility, and high-quality commercial discussions reinforced our confidence in Hytron’s market readiness and the role autonomous robotics will play in modern facility operations.”

Primech’s CES participation follows a series of recent milestones, including a $4.0 million strategic investment from WELLE Environmental Group, a 200-unit fleet commitment with Swan Hygiene Solutions, a subsidiary of Savills, for deployment across Hong Kong and Macau, and expanding pilot deployments across Singapore. As the company prepares to begin mass production of Hytron in the first quarter of 2026, Primech is actively engaging enterprise customers through proof-of-concept pilot programs and is accepting preorders for commercial deployments.

About Hytron

Hytron is a fully autonomous AI-powered restroom cleaning robot developed by Primech AI to modernize commercial hygiene operations. The platform delivers consistent, repeatable sanitation across toilets, urinals, sinks, mirrors, and floors while reducing labor dependency and operational variability in high-traffic environments.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

