Primech Holdings Secures Approximately US$33 Million in Multi-Year Institutional Contracts, Expanding Recurring Revenue and Robotics Deployment

SINGAPORE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility solutions service provider serving public and private sectors across Singapore, today announced that its subsidiaries have secured approximately US$33 million in aggregate multi-year institutional service contracts with one of Singapore’s most prestigious and globally recognized universities.

The contracts span two major campus zones over a four-year term and encompass comprehensive cleaning services and on-site waste management. The awards materially expand Primech’s long-term institutional portfolio and add meaningful recurring revenue visibility through 2030.

Strengthening Predictable Revenue Base

With a total contract value of approximately US$33 million over four years, the engagements enhance Primech’s forward revenue pipeline and reinforce the Company’s strategy of securing structured, multi-year institutional mandates.

Institutional contracts of this scale provide:

Multi-year revenue certainty

Stable cash flow generation

Increased operating leverage across existing infrastructure

Expanded opportunities for technology-driven margin enhancement



The awards further deepen Primech’s penetration within Singapore’s higher education segment, a sector characterized by high operational standards, dense daily foot traffic, and long-term outsourcing relationships.

Scaled Robotics Integration Across Institutional Campuses

In support of these contracts, Primech will deploy a total of 45 autonomous cleaning robots across both campuses. This large-scale deployment reflects Primech’s ongoing transition from traditional facilities services towards technology-enabled, automation-driven operations. By embedding proprietary robotics into long-term service contracts, the Company aims to:

Improve labor productivity amid ongoing manpower constraints

Enhance service consistency and quality control

Reduce reliance on variable labor inputs

Increase long-term margin durability through automation



The inclusion of HYTRON units in a major institutional setting also serves as a high-visibility commercial reference deployment for Primech AI’s expanding robotics platform.

Digitalized, Data-Driven Service Model

Operations across both campuses will be supported by digitalized management systems, incorporating:

Real-time monitoring and performance dashboards

Data-driven scheduling and manpower optimization

Workflow automation

Performance analytics and reporting



This integrated model allows Primech to operate complex, high-traffic institutional environments with greater transparency, accountability, and sustainability alignment.

Institutional Momentum and Long-Term Positioning

These contract awards reinforce Primech Holdings’ established presence in Singapore’s institutional and public-sector markets while accelerating the Company’s broader strategy of integrating robotics and AI into core facilities operations.

Management continues to focus on:

Expanding recurring, multi-year service contracts

Scaling robotics integration across large mandates

Strengthening operating efficiency through automation

Enhancing long-term shareholder value through disciplined growth



The Company believes that the convergence of labor scarcity, rising compliance standards, and institutional demand for measurable service performance continues to create favorable structural tailwinds for technology-enabled facilities providers.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg