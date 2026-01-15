IBN Initiates Coverage of Rail Vision Ltd.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) , an early commercialization stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, has engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Rail Vision develops rail-specific detection systems designed to improve visibility, hazard detection, and situational awareness across railway networks. The company offers two primary rail-deployed systems, MainLine and ShuntingYard, designed for distinct operating environments, along with a cloud-based operational intelligence dashboard that enhances system functionality through data analysis and reporting. Together, these solutions are intended to help prevent collisions, reduce operational risk, and improve efficiency in complex and demanding rail environments.

Rail Vision’s technology combines electro-optical sensors with artificial intelligence to extend real-time awareness along and around rail tracks under a wide range of weather and lighting conditions. By supporting safer train movement and enhanced decision-making for both manned and increasingly automated rail systems, Rail Vision aims to contribute to the ongoing modernization of global rail infrastructure.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Rail Vision.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide Rail Vision the solutions aimed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Rail Vision, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/RVSN

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is an early commercialization stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.RailVision.io

Paid Promotional Disclosure

This press release constitutes a paid promotional communication. Rail Vision has engaged a third-party service provider to provide investor awareness and promotional services, including the dissemination of this press release, and has paid a fee for such services. Rail Vision exercises editorial control over the content of this press release but does not control how, when, or to whom the information is distributed by such third party.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Rail Vision. Investing in Rail Vision’s securities involves significant risks, and readers are encouraged to review Rail Vision’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov before making any investment decision.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications