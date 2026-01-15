Alpha Edge Media Acquires Crypto Newsletter Coinstack, Adding 340,000 Subscribers

Coinstack expands Aether’s reach into institutional digital asset markets with a high-engagement global investor audience.

New York, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Edge Media, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHR), today announced that it has acquired Coinstack, a leading institutional crypto newsletter and media platform with a global audience of professional investors and industry participants.

Launched in December 2020, Coinstack reaches more than 340,000 subscribers across hedge funds, venture capital firms, family offices, and digital-asset market participants. The platform delivers curated insights covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, digital assets, DeFi, and broader blockchain market trends.

The acquisition strengthens Aether’s expanding media and data ecosystem by adding a high-engagement, institutionally focused distribution channel that complements the Company’s existing analytics, research, and content platform.

“Coinstack represents a highly strategic addition to Alpha Edge Media portfolio,” said Aether Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Lin. “Its 340,000 readership, strong engagement metrics, and established brand align closely with our mission to deliver actionable insights and market intelligence to sophisticated investors. We believe this acquisition enhances our ability to scale audience reach, deepen content offerings, and support future data-driven initiatives across digital assets and broader financial markets.”

Following the acquisition, Coinstack will continue operating under its existing brand while benefiting from Aether’s technology, analytics infrastructure, and distribution capabilities. Aether plans to explore opportunities to integrate Coinstack’s content and audience insights across its broader platform ecosystem over time.

The transaction further advances Aether’s strategy of acquiring and building complementary fintech and media assets that enhance investor engagement, data monetization, and long-term shareholder value, said Mr. Lin.

