Propanc Biopharma Explains How PRP Could Impact Pancreatic Cancer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced the latest update on pancreatic cancer research. Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most lethal human malignancies: median survival after diagnosis is typically measured in months, and the five-year survival rate is below 10 %. Traditional therapies such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation often fail to achieve durable remission, especially in metastatic or chemoresistant disease. This high unmet need has drawn interest to novel mechanisms of action — including Propanc Biopharma’s pancreatic proenzyme formulation known as PRP.

What Is PRP and Its Biological Rationale?

Propanc’s lead clinical candidate, PRP, is a proprietary mixture of two pancreatic proenzymes — trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen — formulated in a synergistic 1:6 ratio and administered intravenously. These proenzymes are hypothesized to target cancer stem cells (CSCs) and modulate malignant cellular programs such as the epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT), a process linked to metastasis and drug resistance.

Key Mechanistic Findings from Preclinical Studies include:

Suppression of metastatic processes: PRP reduced angiogenesis (formation of blood vessels that feed tumors) and cell migration in pancreatic cancer models and appeared to reverse EMT markers that contribute to invasiveness.

PRP reduced angiogenesis (formation of blood vessels that feed tumors) and cell migration in pancreatic cancer models and appeared to reverse EMT markers that contribute to invasiveness. Enhanced chemosensitivity: Laboratory data suggest PRP makes resistant pancreatic tumor cells more responsive to standard chemotherapies and alters the tumor microenvironment — including reduced fibrosis and dampened TGF-β pathway signaling.

Laboratory data suggest PRP makes resistant pancreatic tumor cells more responsive to standard chemotherapies and alters the tumor microenvironment — including reduced fibrosis and dampened TGF-β pathway signaling. Tumor growth inhibition: In vivo studies in animal models showed significant reduction in pancreatic tumor weight, with >85 % growth inhibition at certain PRP doses versus controls.





Importantly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to PRP in 2017 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, recognizing the severe unmet need and small patient population.

Clinical Development Status

Propanc has progressed its PRP candidate toward human studies. Following an initial public offering and Nasdaq listing, the company is advancing plans to initiate Phase I/II clinical trials in 2026, starting with dose-finding studies and moving to proof-of-concept studies in pancreatic and other cancers. (MedPath)

Pancreatic Cancer Market: Size and Growth

Pancreatic cancer therapeutics represent a rapidly expanding global market as incidence rises and new treatments emerge. Recent market research provides the following context:

Global Market Projections:

Global pancreatic cancer treatment market: Forecast to grow from ~USD 2.9 billion in 2024 to ~USD 5.8 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of ~12.3 %. (Grand View Research)

Pancreatic cancer market overall: Some industry projections put the broader pancreatic cancer market (including therapies and diagnostics) from ~$3.25 billion in 2025 to over $10.25 billion by 2034 at ~13.6 % CAGR. (Precedence Research)

Other reports estimate the pancreatic cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market growing toward ~$13.8 billion by 2035 at ~9.9 % CAGR. (Market Research Future)





Propanc’s Market Addressable Opportunity

According to Propanc and external research estimates, the pancreatic cancer segment targeted by PRP is forecast to reach roughly $6.93 billion by 2030.

Combined with ovarian cancer, which is also a focus for PRP, the total addressable market over the coming decade has been cited in the $14 – 18 billion range.

North America — particularly the United States — constitutes one of the largest revenue sectors in this market. (Precedence Research)

Financial Metrics and Propanc’s Position

Propanc Biopharma is a pre-revenue biotechnology company focused on early-stage clinical development:

The company has no product revenues to date and remains development and research oriented. Significant annual net losses have been reported due in large part to non-cash stock-based compensation expenses rather than major R&D outlays. (Reddit)

A recent IPO and Nasdaq listing raised approximately $4 million in gross proceeds, with Propanc positioning itself for clinical advancement of PRP and a recombinant follow-on candidate (Rec-PRP). (Stock Titan)

Despite limited cash flow from operations, the company has entered structural financing arrangements, including a potential $100 million private placement facility to fund further development. (Santé log)





Challenges and Outlook

While the scientific rationale for PRP is compelling, pancreatic cancer remains biologically complex, with historical challenges in translating early preclinical signals to clinical success. Challenges include:

Designing robust clinical trials that show meaningful overall survival benefits.

Demonstrating PRP’s effects on the tumor microenvironment and chemosensitivity translate into improved outcomes for patients.

Navigating competitive therapeutic landscapes with new targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination regimens.





Yet, if PRP proves safe and effective, its mechanism of targeting cancer stem cells and modulating EMT could offer a distinct therapeutic option in a market desperate for innovation. Combining that potential with a significant and growing addressable pancreatic cancer market underscores why PRP’s clinical success could have both medical and financial implications in the years ahead.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com