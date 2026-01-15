Carson Group Deepens Investment in Next Generation of Advisors with New Council, Career Path

Omaha, Neb., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $55 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the launch of its inaugural NextGen Advisor Council and the rollout of a new Carson Wealth career pathing program, marking the next phase of the firm’s long-term commitment to developing and retaining the next generation of advisor talent.

“Investing in the next generation of advisors is essential to the future of our firm and the clients we serve,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “Our responsibility is to create an environment where advisors can see a clear path forward, feel confident in their development and have a meaningful voice in shaping where the firm is headed. Through initiatives like the NextGen Advisor Council and our career path framework, we are intentionally building clarity, alignment and opportunity so the next generation of leaders can grow their impact and help define what the future looks like at Carson Group.”

NextGen Advisor Council Elevates Advisor Voices

The NextGen Advisor Council is designed to ensure the perspectives of rising advisors directly influence how Carson continues to evolve its advisor experience, development pathways and client service model. Council members will serve as strategic partners, providing ongoing feedback to help shape firmwide planning and initiatives.

“Carson was built on advisor feedback, and we believe input from G2 and G3 advisors is essential to sustainable growth,” said Lisa VanArsdale, vice president of Advisor Development at Carson Group. “These NextGen advisors bring valuable perspective from their day-to-day work with clients and teams. Our goal is to support meaningful conversations that help advisors feel confident about where they are today and where they can go next. We are grateful for their willingness to serve and excited to begin this journey together.”

Inaugural NextGen Advisor Council members include:

Haley Wainio, Carson Wealth Marquette

Tricia Garner, Carson Wealth Boston Retirement Group

Jake Stone, Carson Wealth Cornerstone

Justin Schultes, Carson Wealth Cedar Rapids

Shannon Herrell, Carson Wealth Kansas City

Daniel Leal, Carson Wealth Omaha

Hope Campbell, Carson Wealth Columbia

Alexis Karn, Carson Wealth Hartford

Chris Allen, Carson Wealth Cincinnati

Eleni Yeros, Carson Wealth Littleton

Career Path Clarity Supports Long Term Advisor Growth

Alongside the council, Carson Group has launched its Carson Wealth Career Path Exercise for Advisors, a firmwide framework designed to support greater clarity, alignment and intentional development conversations. The exercise, which reflects consistent feedback Carson has received from advisors, creates a shared understanding around expectations, progression and development goals while allowing flexibility for each office to adapt the framework to its unique structure.

“As a leader, I’m using our Framework and Career Path Exercise Tool to bring clarity, transparency and intentionality to how the next generation grows within our organization,” said Chris Graw, Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor at Carson Wealth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “It helps emerging professionals understand not just what success looks like, but how they progress—linking skill development, expectations and compensation to a clear, achievable path. Ultimately, it allows us to develop talent with purpose while aligning individual ambition with the long-term vision of the firm.”

Career pathing has become a critical issue across the wealth management industry. According to a recent DeVoe Talent and Growth Survey, 68 percent of next generation professionals at RIAs say they want a well-defined career path. More than half report receiving only informal guidance on advancement, underscoring the growing gap between advisor expectations and reality.

“Carson’s career path framework is a thoughtful and tangible tool that provides real clarity for rising advisors seeking clarity and a stronger sense of direction,” said Monique Cross, associate wealth advisor at Carson Wealth in Johnson City, Tenn. “It encourages meaningful reflection and creates a clear structure for identifying growth opportunities and aligning goals with next steps. We’ve used a similar framework in our Tennessee office, and it has played an important role in my own development by helping me stay focused, intentional and confident in where I am headed.”

The NextGen Council and advisor career pathing both build on the recent launch of Carson Group’s advisor mentorship program, which pairs emerging advisors with experienced leaders across the Carson community to support growth and leadership development. The programs reflect Carson’s continued focus on intentional development, long-term succession and building a firm where advisors can see a clear and sustainable future for themselves and the clients they serve.

