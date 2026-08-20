Carson Group Welcomes Kurt Mattson and Yari Capital to its Independent Advisor Channel

Omaha, Neb, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $62 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that Yari Capital has joined the firm’s independent advisor channel. Led by Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor Kurt Mattson, CFP®, the firm serves approximately $405 million AUM. They join Carson from Northwestern Mutual.

Based in Atlanta, Yari Capital team also includes Olivia Payne, CFP®, Director of Financial Planning, and a three-person support team. The team serves executives, physicians, attorneys, business owners and other high earning professionals through a comprehensive, planning-first approach focused on helping clients build, preserve and transfer wealth.

Since launching his practice in 1995, Mattson has built his business around the belief that financial planning should drive every client relationship. His focus is on delivering advice that puts clients' goals first, helping them navigate everything from cash flow and taxes to retirement, investment management and estate planning through personalized, goal-based strategies.

“Kurt Mattson has spent more than three decades building a business around trust, planning and doing what's right for clients,” said Gregg Johnson, Carson’s National Sales Director. “That's exactly the kind of advisor who thrives at Carson. We've built a community where entrepreneurial advisors can remain independent while tapping into the technology, expertise and support they need to grow. We're excited to welcome Kurt, Olivia and the entire Yari Capital team to Carson.”

Mattson was drawn to Carson's advisor-first culture after connecting with fellow advisors who had experienced the firm's collaborative approach firsthand. As his business continued to grow, he wanted a partner that could help expand the capabilities available to clients while preserving the independence that has defined his practice from the beginning. He said joining Carson represents the next chapter for his business, giving him the independence and fiduciary freedom to serve clients’ best interests while expanding the resources available to them.

“I've always believed that my responsibility is to help clients make decisions based solely on what's in their best interest,” said Mattson. "As our firm continued to grow, I wanted an independent partner that would allow us to stay true to that philosophy while giving us access to best-in-class technology, advanced planning expertise and a community of advisors committed to putting clients first. Carson gives us the freedom to keep building our business our way while delivering an even better experience for the families we serve.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $62 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Media Contact

Shannon Greene

Carson Group

sgreene@carsongroup.com