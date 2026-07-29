Carson Group Welcomes Doyle and Loughman Wealth Management to Integrated Community

Omaha, Neb, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $60 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced a new partnership with Doyle and Loughman Wealth Management. The New Hampshire based wealth management firm serves approximately $1.76 billion in advisory and brokerage assets and joins Carson from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

The transaction marks the second Hanover location for Carson Wealth and further advances the firm’s strategy of partnering with high-performing advisory businesses seeking scale, expanded capabilities and a long-term growth partner.

"Advisors today are looking for more than a capital partner. They want a platform that helps them serve increasingly complex client needs, accelerate growth and build an enduring business for the next generation, without sacrificing the culture and relationships that made them successful in the first place," said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. "At Carson, we've built a true forever home for advisors by combining sophisticated planning capabilities, modern technology, operational scale and specialized expertise with a deep respect for each firm's identity. Doyle and Loughman is an exceptional business and we're excited to work together to help them expand what's possible for their clients and team for years to come."

Founded by Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors Brian Doyle, AAMS®, and Stephen Loughman, CFP®, the firm has a reputation for serving multigenerational families through proactive planning, personalized service and community ties. The team, which also includes wealth advisors Bradley Michalchuk, CFP®, and Kristen Laundry and seven operations support staff members, is known for its high-touch service model and elevated support for high-net-worth families, including women investors and clients navigating generational wealth transitions.

The Doyle and Loughman team gains access to Carson's integrated platform, including advanced planning capabilities, investment management, tax and estate planning resources, Private Client Services offerings, marketing support and operational infrastructure designed to enhance the client experience and accelerate future growth.

"This new partnership gives us the ability to remain the firm our clients know and trust while significantly expanding the resources available to them," said Doyle. "Carson brings the scale, planning capabilities and long-term vision we were looking for in a partner. Just as importantly, they understand the importance of preserving our culture and putting clients first in every decision."

Loughman added, “We built this business around long-term relationships and personalized advice, and Carson’s platform will help us strengthen that foundation for the families we serve. Now we have the resources to grow thoughtfully while staying true to our values.”

The acquisition is part of Carson’s strategy to expand its footprint with established, growth-oriented advisory firms that complement the Carson community. The transaction adds one of New Hampshire’s most established advisory teams and advances Carson’s strategy by increasing scale in a key market while extending its reach among high-performing independent firms.

“This relationship was built over many years, long before there was ever a transaction on the table,” added Michael Belluomini, SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions at Carson Group. “We recognized the strength of Steve, Brian and their team early on, stayed close and earned their trust by demonstrating the value of partnering with Carson. When they were ready for their next chapter, Carson was a natural fit. We’re excited to support their continued momentum.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $60 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.