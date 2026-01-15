New Minor Figures Oat Lattes Leverage Popular Barista Oat to Offer Cafe-Quality Beverages with At-Home Convenience

The fastest-growing plant-based barista brand in North America1 expands its portfolio with multi-serve oat lattes designed for enjoyment at home and beyond

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minor Figures , the Certified B Corp creator of best-in-class plant-based beverages designed to take you on a taste trip, is expanding its offerings for coffee fans with the launch of new ready-to-drink (RTD) Oat Lattes. Made with signature Barista Oat and single-origin coffee, the ready-to-enjoy lattes deliver cafe-quality flavor without waiting in line. The new multi-serve Oat Lattes are now stocked at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, with additional availability on Amazon and MinorFigures.com.

The popularity of RTD coffee continues to grow at twice the rate of roasted coffee nationally, and with more than 80% of U.S. consumers seeking non-dairy RTD coffee options1, Minor Figures is meeting coffee lovers where they are by bringing its barista-first approach into the plant-based RTD space. With ease of use being a top priority for coffee consumers today2, a RTD format that combines Minor Figures’ signature Barista Oat with the highest-quality coffee was a natural next step for the brand.

“From day one, Minor Figures has been about elevating coffee experiences,” said Melissa Hauser, president of Minor Figures North America. “Our signature Barista Oat is known for bringing out the best in coffee, and Minor Figures Oat Lattes do the same. Because our Oat Lattes are crafted by baristas, you don’t have to leave home to get the caffeine, flavor, convenience, and quality you love in a latte.”

Cafe-Quality at Home

Minor Figures Oat Lattes provide a perfectly balanced cafe-quality latte, any time of day. Vegan, shelf-stable, non-GMO, and free of added sugars (sugars are created in the process of making Oat Milk), each of the four flavors is crafted to celebrate coffee’s natural characteristics for a delicious latte served in seconds:

Classic: The coffee-forward pick that’s silky smooth.

Vanilla: A cafe go-to that’s sweet and silky with notes of creamy vanilla.

Cinnamon: Lightly spiced with organic cinnamon for a new favorite to enjoy.

Mocha: Notes of dark chocolate add rich flavor for a smooth beverage with just the right amount of sweetness.

Minor Figures Oat Lattes demonstrate Minor Figures’ commitment to innovating with the biggest impact and smallest environmental footprint. Packaged in a 32-ounce, multi-serve format, the Oat Lattes are more economical and easier on the environment than single-serve RTD options3. Additionally, the carbon footprint of oat milk is 3.5x less than dairy4, making these lattes from B-Corp Certified Minor Figures the sustainable choice for coffee lovers.

From Barista Oat to Ready-to-Drink

Founded in 2014 by coffee-loving friends and baristas, Minor Figures built its reputation on its hero Barista Oat, a plant-based beverage specifically designed to celebrate the natural complexity of coffee rather than imitate dairy, making it the perfect base for Oat Lattes.

Minor Figures is currently stocked in more than 10,000 specialty coffee shops worldwide and over 4,000 U.S. retail locations while continuing to grow at a rapid pace. The brand ranks first in dollar growth, first in unit growth, and first in dollars per SKU per week within shelf-stable plant-based milk3.

Minor Figures Classic Oat Latte



At Sprouts, look for new Minor Figures Oat Lattes with other exciting new products in the Innovation section and alongside Barista Oat with the shelf-stable milks. All four flavors are also available on Amazon and direct-to-consumer via the Minor Figures website. For updates on expanded availability, visit https://us.minorfigures.com/ and follow @minorfigures on social.

“These Oat Lattes are the newest way we’re making it easy for coffee fans to make delicious, sustainable plant-based choices,” continued Hauser. “When elevating your brew also helps create a future worth saving, that’s a taste trip we’re proud to invite everyone on.”

About Minor Figures

Minor Figures is a global brand developing best-in-class plant-based beverages designed to take you on a taste trip. Founded by coffee-loving friends and baristas for a better planet, Minor Figures is creating a future worth saving — crafting tomorrow’s beverage innovations with the biggest impact and smallest environmental footprint. As one of the only B Corp-certified oat milks in North America, they champion sustainability, community, and connection. Minor Figures products provide a cafe-quality experience in every cup. Find Minor Figures at major regional and national grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as on the bar of 10,000+ specialty coffee shops worldwide. To join The Minorverse, visit https://us.minorfigures.com/ or connect with Minor Figures at @minorfigures .

