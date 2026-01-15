Federated Wireless Launches CBRS Active DAS Support to Expand Indoor 5G Without Consuming Licensed Spectrum

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless today announced the commercial launch of Active Distributed Antenna System (Active DAS) support in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band – giving mobile network operators a new way to expand indoor 5G capacity without consuming licensed spectrum.

The launch follows the Federal Communications Commission’s recent issuance of a Knowledge Database (KDB) guidance establishing the certification framework for Active DAS systems operating in the CBRS band, clearing the path for carrier-grade indoor deployments across stadiums, airports, hospitals, and large enterprise campuses.

“This is a pivotal moment for indoor wireless,” said Becky Bobzien-Simms, Chief Revenue Officer, Federated Wireless. “CBRS for Active DAS allows MNOs to add indoor capacity using shared spectrum – preserving licensed spectrum for the macro network while maintaining carrier-grade performance.”

Commercial Deployment Now Supported by Federated Wireless SAS and CPI Training

Federated Wireless supports commercial Active DAS through its Spectrum Access System (SAS) and Certified Professional Installer (CPI) training program. The SAS provides the coordination, control, and installation workflows needed to operate Active DAS systems operating on shared spectrum. The CPI training program equips installers with the tools they need to effectively deploy any type of DAS in CBRS.

Federated Wireless worked closely with the FCC, OEMs, and system integrators throughout the certification process and now supports OEM interoperability, system validation, and professional training for commercial rollouts.

Extending the Operator Model with Shared Spectrum

This capability represents a targeted evolution of the operator model for indoor connectivity. While private wireless networks have enabled enterprises to deploy and manage their own networks, Federated Wireless’s CBRS-based Active DAS solution is purpose-built for mobile operators—supporting carrier-controlled indoor expansion, capacity offload, and neutral-host deployments using shared spectrum.

“Many organizations see the benefits of CBRS but struggle with the cost of building dedicated networks,” said Isaac Nissan, Director-Product Management, Airspan. “Extending CBRS over shared Active DAS infrastructure dramatically reduces that barrier—allowing operators and venues to introduce CBRS without duplicating infrastructure.”

“Our enterprise clients view CBRS spectrum as critical infrastructure for mission-critical operations such as security and safety,” said Norman Fekrat, CEO and Founder of Imagine Wireless. “Leveraging the active or passive DAS infrastructure to support CBRS provides Enterprises with a lower cost and potentially faster time line to deploying a private wireless network. We see this option as one of several ways to deploy a CBRS network and makes sense for Enterprise use cases that focus more on consumer device public/private integration.”

Why Active DAS on CBRS Matters

Operator-grade performance : Delivers carrier-managed mid-band capacity indoors using shared CBRS spectrum.

: Delivers carrier-managed mid-band capacity indoors using shared CBRS spectrum. Ecosystem-ready : Over 375 million CBRS-capable devices already in the market.

: Over 375 million CBRS-capable devices already in the market. Multi-operator flexibility : Enables neutral-host deployments and MNO coordination in shared venues.

: Enables neutral-host deployments and MNO coordination in shared venues. Simplified scalability: Federated Wireless SAS and CPI services streamline design, onboarding, and management.



OnGo Alliance Launches Active DAS Working Group

To further advance standardization and best practices, the OnGo Alliance has formed an Active DAS Working Group to define technical guidelines and ecosystem alignment for CBRS DAS deployments.

“This new working group signals broad industry momentum behind CBRS as a flexible, scalable spectrum solution for both private and operator networks,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. “Shared spectrum has clearly matured into a critical pillar of the 5G ecosystem.”

Looking Ahead

Federated Wireless is extending its market leadership in CBRS spectrum management with continued investments in AI-driven SAS automation and dynamic spectrum optimization to support the coordination and operation of increasingly dense indoor and outdoor deployments.

With more than 340,000 access points under management and the industry’s most widely deployed Spectrum Access System (SAS), Federated Wireless continues to expand shared spectrum adoption across the operator ecosystem.

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is the leader in shared spectrum technology, trusted by mobile operators, enterprises, schools, utilities, and municipalities to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity.

Managing the largest CBRS footprint in the U.S., Federated Wireless offers the industry’s most advanced SAS, the Adaptive Network Planner (ANP), and a suite of private wireless and AFC services that power connectivity across the 3.5 GHz and 6 GHz bands.

For more information, visit www.federatedwireless.ai.

Federated Wireless Press Contact

Joe Volat

marketing@federatedwireless.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fb941a5-4950-47cc-980e-f429e546e08d