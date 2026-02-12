Federated Wireless Updates Network Planning Software to Support BEAD-Scale Fixed Wireless Deployments

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless today announced new enhancements to its Adaptive Network Planner (ANP), expanding support for multi-band wireless networks and improving planning accuracy and performance for large-scale Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), enterprise, and shared spectrum deployments.

As federal and state broadband programs move from planning to execution, providers are under increasing pressure to prove coverage, performance, and cost efficiency before deployment. The latest ANP updates expand native support for CBRS alongside 5 GHz and 6 GHz unlicensed fixed wireless, enabling providers to generate automated, spectrum and interference-aware multi-band network strategies within a single, real-time planning environment.

The latest ANP updates expand native, AI-driven planning support for CBRS, 6 GHz standard-power unlicensed fixed wireless, and 5 GHz unlicensed fixed wireless, enabling providers to evaluate and optimize multi-band network strategies within a single planning environment. By incorporating real-time spectrum availability, automated interference analysis, and AI-optimized propagation modeling, the platform allows providers to assess outdoor FWA and enterprise deployments with greater confidence—capabilities that are increasingly critical for BEAD-funded projects, where coverage substantiation and spectrum justification are closely scrutinized.

Federated Wireless has also improved planning accuracy through enhanced geodata and updated propagation models, helping providers better predict real-world performance across diverse environments—from dense urban venues to rural and underserved areas targeted by BEAD.

Performance and scale were a major focus of the release. Using GPU-accelerated processing, ANP can complete propagation studies in seconds rather than hours, enabling near real-time site validation during network design and customer qualification. The platform can simultaneously substantiate receiver-side performance for up to 10,000 broadband service locations (BSLs) and generate location-specific reports aligned with FCC Broadband Data Collection (BDC) and NTIA BEAD compliance requirements.

Additional enhancements include:

High-fidelity 3D visualization of buildings and environmental clutter for improved planning accuracy

of buildings and environmental clutter for improved planning accuracy Line-of-sight analysis for up to 100 locations at once to speed feasibility assessments

for up to 100 locations at once to speed feasibility assessments Tools that help providers align service tiers and rate plans with predicted network performance





“Broadband deployments today live or die on planning and validation,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. “These updates give providers a way to design multi-band networks that can be justified technically, commercially, and regulatorily—before they commit capital or apply for funding.”

Adaptive Network Planner builds on Federated Wireless’s experience operating large-scale shared spectrum systems and applying AI to real-time spectrum coordination. By combining AI-driven planning, live spectrum awareness, and compliance-ready performance validation, ANP is designed to help providers move from proposal to deployment with greater speed and confidence.

