CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INITIATIVE TO APPLY AI TECHNOLOGY ACROSS THE TCM SUPPLY CHAIN

TAIZHOU, China, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) (“China SXT” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces (“TCMPs”), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements (“TCMHS”), today announced as part of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Initiative to explore the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related digital technologies across the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) raw-material supply chain. This initiative is part of the Company’s long-term plan to improve supply chain transparency, operational stability, and quality oversight.

The Company plans to explore the use of AI-supported analytical methods in key supply chain areas such as cultivation environment monitoring, origin and authenticity assessment, quality evaluation, and material grading. China SXT also intends to examine the potential use of AI in supply-demand forecasting and circulation efficiency, with the goal of supporting more consistent and data-informed supply chain management.

By enhancing digital analytics and process visibility across critical stages of the TCM raw-material supply chain, China SXT aims to strengthen traceability, reinforce quality control, and support more reliable resource planning. These efforts align with the Company’s broader strategy of applying technology to improve overall operational management while preserving the traditional principles of TCM raw-material production.

“Applying AI to our supply chain management is an important part of our long-term operational planning,” said Feng Zhou, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director of China SXT. “Through the use of digital tools and AI-supported analysis, we aim to enhance supply chain reliability and strengthen our quality assurance capabilities.”

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use. For more information, please visit www.sxtchina.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s plans to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer

Email: fzhou@sxtchina.com

