Quadient Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: E-invoicing Solutions, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of global e-invoicing vendors.

Quadient, with its industry-leading technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Quadient as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: E-invoicing Solutions, 2025.

The QKS Group’s SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hetansh Shah, Analyst at QKS Group, " Quadient's E-invoicing platform excels in compliant digital invoice exchange via certified Peppol Access Point connectivity and EN16931 standards (UBL, CII, Hybrid, plus PDF), delivering near-100% automation for validation, conversion, and cross-border transmission. Standout AI-powered data extraction and PDF-to-eInvoice conversion accelerate legacy migrations and adapt to EU regulations in France, Belgium, and Germany, enhanced by the Serensia acquisition for B2G/B2B readiness. With full lifecycle management, real-time tracking, ERP integrations (e.g., SAP, Sage), and automated workflows, it boosts efficiency, cash flow, and compliance. Quadient's capabilities, customer focus, and top ratings in impact and excellence position it as a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: E-invoicing Solutions."

“QKS Group’s recognition of Quadient as a Leader in the global e-invoicing landscape underscores the strategic importance of our digital automation platform, at a pivotal time, when regulatory transformation is driving change across markets. QKS Group’s acknowledgment affirms the depth of our compliance strategy and the strength of Quadient’s next-generation platform,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. “It also confirms the strategic value of the investment made last year with the Serensia acquisition, which has since become one of the first French platforms to gain full accreditation. With compliance mandates being implemented across countries, starting with France’s reform next September, Quadient is uniquely positioned to help organizations modernize their financial operation. This will also allow Quadient to accelerate its revenue growth in this market.”

QKS Group defines E-invoicing Solutions as: " A comprehensive, integrated software solution designed to optimize the invoicing process for businesses and their clients, covering the entire transaction lifecycle from invoice generation to payment reconciliation. These platforms leverage data-driven automation, secure digital exchange, and customizable workflows to enhance efficiency, reduce errors, and ensure regulatory compliance. E-invoicing platforms facilitate financial management by offering tools for invoice creation, delivery, and tracking, along with real-time insights into payment statuses, while supporting front-to-back-office integration and personalized client communication. With advanced features like automated validation, dispute resolution, and payment gateway integration, E-invoicing platforms enable businesses to streamline their billing operations, improve cash flow, and maintain compliance in a competitive and evolving economic environment. These platforms also connect with existing accounting and ERP systems and offer access to an ecosystem of financial solutions, ensuring scalability, modularity, and continuous innovation in invoicing and payment operations."

Due to the growing need for regulatory compliance and digital efficiency in global trade, vendors across the market are investing significantly in AI/ML technologies to develop advanced capabilities for automated compliance checks, intelligent invoice mapping, real-time validation against standards, and predictive anomaly detection. These platforms now offer comprehensive functionalities such as Peppol network connectivity, cross-border e-invoicing, supplier portals for self-service, support for hybrid paper-to-digital transitions, centralized archiving for audits, and automated tax calculation. In response to increasing enterprise demand, e-invoicing solutions are evolving into cloud-first, API-driven platforms that ensure scalability, instantaneous data synchronization, and seamless integration with ERP, CRM, and procurement systems. The market is also witnessing rapid growth due to broader adoption of mandatory e-invoicing mandates, blockchain for secure transmission, and alignment with sustainability goals through paperless processes. Looking forward, e-invoicing solutions will focus on hyper-automation, AI-enhanced fraud safeguards, expanded global network partnerships, and integrated sustainability reporting to deliver frictionless, secure, and compliant digital trade ecosystems.

About Quadient

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

