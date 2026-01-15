Messari Research: Bitget’s UEX Model Scales with $18B in Tokenized Stock Volume and 82% Institutional Participation

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has been featured in a newly released Messari research report examining the platform’s evolving market structure and growth drivers. The report highlights the rapid scaling of Bitget’s UEX model, driven by the expansion of tokenized stocks and rising institutional participation. The report stated cumulative tokenized stock futures volume on Bitget reached approximately $18 billion by December 2025, while institutional traders accounted for 82% of spot trading volume, underscoring a structural shift toward professional and cross-asset participation on the platform.

According to Messari’s analysis, tokenized stocks have emerged as one of the fastest-growing verticals within Bitget’s ecosystem since debuting in July 2025. Trading activity intensified sharply in recent months, with $13.6 billion of futures volume recorded in November alone. Bitget’s latest announcement also revealed close to 1 billion in spot trading volume during December, accounting for 89% of all Ondo's tokenized stocks volume in the same period. The concentration of activity points to rising global demand for on-chain access to traditional equities beyond the constraints of legacy market infrastructure.

The report positions tokenized equities as a core pillar of Bitget’s UEX framework, which integrates centralized spot and derivatives trading, onchain asset access, and AI-assisted execution within a single platform. Tokenized stocks on Bitget trade on a 24/5 basis, allowing users across regions to respond to earnings announcements, macro events, and volatility outside traditional U.S. market hours. Messari notes that 39.6% of tokenized stock trading originates from East Asia, with growing participation from Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Europe, reinforcing the role of tokenization in redistributing global equity liquidity.

“Tokenized equities are moving from experimentation to real market structure,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “What we’re seeing on Bitget reflects a structural shift in how global investors access traditional assets — continuous markets, on-chain settlement, and unified execution across asset classes are becoming baseline expectations rather than niche features.”

Messari’s findings also highlight strong asset concentration among major U.S. equities. Tesla led activity with over $6.3 billion in cumulative volume, followed by Meta, MicroStrategy, Apple, and Google, which together generated more than $6.6 billion. The report attributes this demand to earnings-driven volatility, leveraged trading strategies, and increased appetite for AI- and macro-sensitive equities.

Beyond tokenized stocks, the report underscores growth across Bitget’s broader UEX architecture. Since launching in April 2025, Bitget Onchain has generated over $2.4 billion in cumulative trading volume, enabling users to trade assets across Solana, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Base, and Morph using centralized exchange balances.

“Bitget’s Universal Exchange model demonstrates how market structure is evolving toward consolidation rather than fragmentation,” said Shale Ferdana, Research Analyst at Messari and the author of the report. “The scale of tokenized stock activity, combined with rising institutional participation and onchain integration, suggests that unified platforms are becoming a preferred access point for both digital and traditional assets.”

Institutional participation emerged as a key structural driver in the report. Institutional share of Bitget’s spot trading volume rose from 39.4% in January to 82% by December, while institutional market makers accounted for 60% of futures activity, coinciding with deeper liquidity and improved execution quality during periods of market volatility.

The report concludes that Bitget’s UEX model reflects a broader shift toward consolidated trading infrastructure, where digital assets, tokenized real-world assets, and institutional liquidity converge within a single execution environment—reshaping how global capital accesses markets.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to on/off ramp, trade, earn, and pay seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2c88bf4-dfff-4d0a-b055-495c109d469a