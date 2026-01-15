INDO-MIM Qualifies Continuum Powders’ OptiPowder Ni718 on HP Metal Jet Systems, Enabling U.S. Production Readiness for Critical Components, Including Suppressors

Houston, TX, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders and INDO-MIM today announced that INDO-MIM has qualified Continuum Powders’ OptiPowder Ni718 for production on HP Metal Jet binder jet systems, expanding U.S.-based access to high-performance nickel alloy powder and accelerating production readiness for advanced applications, including defense and suppressor components.

This qualification underscores a practical pathway for customers seeking repeatable, scalable production using binder jetting, backed by a capable U.S. contract manufacturing ecosystem and a reliable powder supply built for production environments. By pairing INDO-MIM’s manufacturing infrastructure and application expertise with Continuum’s reclaimed, production-grade Ni718 powder, the collaboration is intended to shorten the path from evaluation to qualified production.

“INDO-MIM’s qualification of OptiPowder Ni718 on HP Metal Jet systems is exactly the kind of production-forward validation the market needs,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “It reinforces that customers can access a proven manufacturing partner in the U.S. and a dependable Ni718 powder supply—while also benefiting from Continuum’s reclaimed materials approach and quality framework.”

“This is about readiness and customer access,” said Jag Holla, Senior Vice President of Marketing, INDO-MIM. “With this qualification, INDO-MIM is prepared to support customers looking to move quickly into production on HP Metal Jet—particularly for components that demand Ni718 performance and consistent, repeatable manufacturing.”

As part of this qualification, INDO-MIM is positioned to support U.S.-based production of defense and suppressor components using binder jetting with Ni718—an alloy well-suited for demanding thermal and mechanical environments. With validated powder performance on HP Metal Jet systems and an established advanced manufacturing operation, INDO-MIM can engage with customers on design intent, production volumes, and qualification pathways to help move suppressor programs from concept to repeatable manufacturing.

The announcement builds on HP’s continued momentum in metal binder jetting by highlighting an immediately actionable outcome: a qualified powder and a production-capable U.S. manufacturer prepared to engage with customers on real programs.

Connect with INDO-MIM (Supplier Showcase Booth #52326 and Venetian Level 1 Booth #41760) and Continuum Powders (Supplier Showcase Booth #51036) at SHOT Show to see suppressors in person, discuss applications, timelines, and production requirements.

About INDO-MIM

INDO-MIM is a global leader in advanced manufacturing, offering metal injection molding, precision machining, and additive manufacturing solutions for high-performance applications. With U.S.-based production capabilities and deep materials expertise, INDO-MIM supports customers from prototype through full-rate production.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders produces reclaimed, premium metal powders using proprietary Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology that transforms certified metal revert streams into high-quality spherical powder. Continuum supports additive and advanced manufacturing with production-ready materials, custom PSDs, and alloy development programs built for qualification and scale.

