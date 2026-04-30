Continuum Powders Appoints Jon Cozens as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Houston, TX, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders today announced the appointment of Jon Cozens as Chief Executive Officer. Cozens will lead the company into its next phase, focused on scaling its patented atomization platform, strengthening customer partnerships, and building on the commercial momentum already underway.

Cozens brings more than a decade of experience leading private equity-backed industrial and cleantech businesses, with a track record of taking complex technologies from early deployment to commercial scale.

“Continuum is in a rare position,” said Cozens. “The technology is proven, customers are seeing the value, and the foundation is already in place. The opportunity now is to scale with discipline, expand access to high-quality material, make supply chains more resilient, and do it in a way that makes economic sense for customers. That’s what excited me about joining Continuum.”

Prior to joining Continuum, Cozens served as CEO of Aries Clean Technologies, where he led the development of waste-to-energy systems focused on resource recovery and decarbonization. He also held leadership roles at Mura Technology, Fulcrum BioEnergy, and New Energy Risk, supporting the commercialization and deployment of large-scale industrial technologies. Over his career, he has helped build multiple first-of-their-kind projects and supported companies that reached $1 billion valuations, while raising more than $500 million in private equity and over $1 billion in project financing.

Cozens succeeds Rob Higby, who led Continuum through a period of significant growth and technology development. The company thanks him for his leadership and contributions in building a strong foundation for what comes next.

“Continuum has already demonstrated strong market demand for its solutions,” said Cory Steffek, Partner at Ara Partners. “With a robust backlog, a growing pipeline, and significant technological advancements, the company is well-positioned for its next phase of growth. Jon brings the experience needed to scale businesses at this stage, and we’re excited to support him and the team as they continue to build momentum.”

With increasing demand for high-performance, sustainable materials and continued investment in its Melt-to-Powder platform, Continuum is positioned to grow its role as a partner to manufacturers across aerospace, energy, and industrial markets. The focus moving forward will be on scaling what’s already working, expanding capacity, deepening customer relationships, and continuing to improve how high-performance powder is produced and supplied.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials.

The company supports additive and advanced manufacturing applications with process-ready materials, custom particle size distributions, and alloy development programs built for qualification and scale.

To learn more, visit continuumpowders.com.

About Ara Partners

Founded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure firm. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. Ara scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Its model combines investing, market and policy expertise, project execution and operational optimization, and rigorous carbon accounting to reduce emissions economically and unlock growth at industrial scale. Ara operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin and Washington D.C., and, as of September 30, 2025, had approximately $6.6 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit arapartners.com.

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