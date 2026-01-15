Brandlive Launches Webinar+™, Built to Replace Legacy Webinar Platforms

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandlive , the company bringing the magic of television to business, today launched Webinar+ ™, the next-era webinar platform designed to give teams the creative tools they need to create better webinars with audience expansion features that offer wider reach.

Webinar+ is built for how people watch today. It combines creative tools, AI-powered workflows, and a familiar, media-first audience experience to help marketers and communications teams turn webinars into content that people actually want to watch.

Built in stealth over two years, Webinar+ represents a deliberate rebuild of what webinars should look like. While incumbent platforms have grown heavier through acquisitions, stitching together features that were never designed to work together, Webinar+ is built from the ground up, crafted with enterprise reliability, patented technology and modern design at its core.

“We didn’t set out to operate within the dated definition of a webinar or web-seminar,” said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, CEO of Brandlive. “Most existing webinar platforms were built on foundations laid in 1998, designed as slideware with lower-quality engagement to match the way content could be reasonably distributed across the web. We spent the last two years thinking deeply about what modern webinars should be, wondering why they don’t look like what we watch on our phones and on TV, and started building to help teams go higher and defy gravity.”

Webinar+ is already trusted by hundreds of enterprise teams across some of the biggest technology, professional services, and financial services companies in the world, powering high-impact webinars, training programs, and executive communications at scale.

Broadcast-Quality Production and Creative Tools

Webinar+ gives teams modern creative workflows and project management tools to elevate and reimagine how webinars are planned, produced, and delivered. From early concepting to live execution, teams can use multi-party collaboration to build out Moodboards, Scripts, Run-of-Show, and Segments, new planning tools that align the entire cast and crew on structure, pacing, and storytelling before going live.

Marketers can design and manage on-screen visuals using Stylepacks™, which make it easy to create and apply branded intros, countdowns, titles, lower thirds, overlays, and segment cards across entire webinar programs. Stylepacks launches with over a dozen customizable templates with hundreds on the horizon. Each Stylepack gives teams the ability to change text, images, colorways, fonts and AI-powered music on the fly, ensuring webinars look a lot less like the boxy slides of the past and a lot more like the polished, intentional, and unmistakably on brand media of tomorrow.

At its core, Webinar+ is powered by Brandlive’s patented streaming and production technology, Greenroom®, purpose-built to deliver consistent performance and broadcast-quality HD video across regions, languages, and devices.

Webinar+ gives marketers and production teams a broadcast-grade creative engine at enterprise scale. Greenroom functions as a professional recording studio and live production studio, allowing marketers to pre-create shows both segment by segment and shot by shot, rather than relying on single-take presentations. Producers can precisely control pacing, framing, and transitions, seamlessly combining live and pre-recorded content while coordinating cues, timing, and backstage comms to deliver cinematic webinar experiences. This foundation allows teams to focus on storytelling and impact without worrying about reliability or scale.

For presenters, Greenroom is designed to make them look and sound their best. Built-in teleprompters, timers, visual cues, slide tools and producer comms keep speakers aligned and confident throughout every segment. Presenters can also join using the Greenroom iOS app, turning the iPhone into a studio-quality camera and microphone. The result is broadcast-quality video and audio from anywhere, with no complex setup, using the most powerful HD camera most presenters already own.

AI-powered capabilities are woven throughout the platform to help teams plan smarter, produce faster, and continuously improve workflows across complex webinar programs. The result is less manual work and more time spent creating content that resonates.

AI-Powered Capabilities for Wider Reach

In addition to creative tools to produce better content, Webinar+ also introduces audience and campaign management with AI built directly into the platform, helping teams turn webinars into sustained growth engines.

At the center of this capability is EXO™, an intelligent campaign engine designed to expand reach and drive results before, during, and after every webinar. EXO uses AI-powered planning and execution to enrich audience data, identify new and relevant viewers, automate personalized outreach, and convert registrations into attendance.

“When we looked closely at how webinars are actually promoted, we found that most programs rely on one or two reminder emails and then hope for the best,” said Will Clancy, VP of Product. “That approach made sense in another era, but it leaves a huge amount of audience potential on the table today. We built EXO to take a more thoughtful, data-driven approach to audience growth and attendance, so teams can actively reach the right people and drive real participation, not just send reminders and cross their fingers that people show up.”

After the live moment, EXO continues working through targeted follow-up and ongoing engagement, helping teams extend the life of each webinar and increase impact without adding operational complexity. All outreach is supported through agentic AI agents with live human support for any escalations.

Together, Webinar+ and EXO give teams a modern, integrated approach to audience growth, engagement, and conversion, built for how content is discovered, consumed, and shared today while meeting the performance, accessibility, and reliability expectations of global enterprises.

Built for High-Stakes Webinars at Global Scale

Webinar+ is designed to support the demands of the world’s largest organizations, combining modern technology with a service model built for high-stakes use cases. With more than 100 integrations and connectors, Webinar+ fits seamlessly into any modern marketing stack, aligning workflows while remaining flexible enough to evolve as organizations grow. Deep technical expertise and hands-on production and creative support ensure teams can operate confidently at scale without sacrificing quality or speed, across large teams of collaborators.

For those looking to augment their current operations, Webinar+ is supported by production and creative services teams, who partner closely with customers to plan, produce, and deliver high-impact webinars, motion graphics, pre-records, and full webinar programs. From custom Stylepacks to creative development and technical production, service add-ons helps enterprise teams elevate and execute consistency at scale.

For audiences, Webinar+ delivers a modern viewing experience that feels instantly familiar, just like Netflix, YouTube, or must-see TV with new AI features built in. Designed for how people watch today, Webinar+ offers a clean, fast, and immersive experience that rivals consumer streaming and keeps viewers fully engaged from liftoff to landing.

“We studied the market like a NASA launch team preparing for liftoff,” Clancy added. “When growth slows, stacking platforms often gets framed as progress. But progress without innovation does not create lift. We felt like we needed to create Webinar+ to help teams go higher and rise above the noise. Innovation is not something we wanted to circumvent.”

Teams transitioning from legacy webinar platforms may be eligible to save up to 24 percent compared to their current pricing with full implementation and migration services included at no cost.

About Brandlive®

Brandlive’s mission to bring the magic of television to business. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Brandlive partners with many of the world’s largest and most recognizable companies, supporting tens of thousands of high-impact webinars, town halls and events each year. Brandlive is known for its patented streaming technology, production-quality experiences, and long-term commitment to innovation in enterprise video.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acf7824f-0bed-4fd1-a29d-793443d9a369