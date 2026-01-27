Brandlive Launches Virtual PRO™, A New Virtual Events Platform Focused on Content, Story, and Craft

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandlive , the company bringing the magic of television to business, today announced the launch of Virtual PRO ™, the first enterprise video platform purpose-built for content and story-driven virtual events. The launch includes an AI-powered site builder, production-quality creative tools, and automatic upgrades for existing customers.

Over the past several years, Brandlive and its customers have produced tens of thousands of virtual events at a scale few teams ever reach, including some of the largest and most ambitious programs in the world. Through hosting these events, one insight became increasingly clear: the audience engagement and quality of an event is directly correlated to the quality of its content.

The video. The story. The feeling it leaves behind.

As virtual events matured, Brandlive saw a gap in the market. Platforms had become functionally capable, but virtually interchangeable. A sea of sameness. The same layouts, arranged in slightly different ways. Effective at hosting events, but rarely elevating them.

“Our best customers were already doing something different. They were crafting compelling stories across their virtual sessions with themes, music and energy. They were thinking about arc, pace and story as much as the website and designing moments meant to be felt and remembered, not just attended,” said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, CEO of Brandlive. “We learned that, it turns out, intentionality and content matter more than most realize.”

So Brandlive asked a different question: what would a virtual event platform look like if it were designed around craft and creativity? What could event teams build if they could shape each experience around the story they were trying to tell - creating something so good it moved people and stayed with them after the screen went dark?

Built with the Care of a Printmaker

AI has now made this kind of platform possible. It has reached a point where it can support creativity without flattening it, handling the structural and technical groundwork that once constrained how events were designed. Instead of forcing organizers into rigid templates, AI makes it possible to shape event sites and experiences around the content and story of each program. The result is a new class of virtual events that are more intentional, more expressive, and built with care. Designed to feel different every time.

That philosophy is reflected in the design of Virtual PRO, which draws inspiration from printmaking and the great artists of the 1960s. Printmakers work in layers with each pass adding depth, texture, and intention. A process that’s repeatable, but never mechanical. Every edition carries the mark of the maker. Scalable, yet unmistakably human.

That balance felt right for virtual events in today’s era, where authenticity and story matter more than ever, and where each experience can stand on its own. Virtual PRO is built to support creativity at scale, enabling one-to-many experiences that do not feel mass-produced. Every layer serves the story. The result is not disposable, but designed to last.

Pro Tools: From Brainstorm to Broadcast Quality

Virtual PRO introduces a new generation of pro tools for teams who care deeply about craft. It’s built for modern event teams who want their experiences to feel as intentional and well-produced as the media we watch every day—designed, not assembled.

Virtual PRO rethinks how you create your event, with completely configurable session types to manage your audience, including Meeting Rooms, Booths, Lounges, Breakouts, and Broadcast sessions - now powered by Greenroom®. Greenroom is where a great session takes shape. It provides a visual showboard that lets teams design sessions with a mix of live and pre-recorded content, organized into purposeful segments instead of talking heads and slides. With Greenroom, organizers can map the arc of a show, refine transitions, and rehearse how each segment lands before going live. This makes it easier to control pacing, elevate storytelling, and deliver sessions that feel structured and thoughtful.

Stylepacks™ bring the same intention to visuals. Graphics, lower thirds, and overlays become part of a cohesive creative system. Consistent, on-brand, and easy to layer in as the experience unfolds, rather than added at the last minute. Together, Virtual PRO’s production tools give teams the capabilities to create work that feels human, polished, and unmistakably intentional. So every session looks and feels like it was made with care.

Pro Services: An Extension of Your Team

Virtual PRO also expands what’s possible with PRO Services, offering a behind-the-scenes team of producers, designers, and technical directors who collaborate with customers to bring clarity, confidence, and calm to complex moments.

From white-glove execution to strategic support, these teams help refine the details, brush in the human touches, and bring stories to life when the moment matters most.

“Our customers are creatives and originals,” Kolbert-Hyle added. “They tinker. They iterate. They care deeply about the details. Virtual PRO was built for them. A space that feels less like everything else in the market and more like a canvas they can make their own. We need to support them with a team that can help make them better.”

What’s Next

This is just the beginning of significant investments into the Virtual PRO platform. Brandlive’s roadmap includes continued investment in the creative workflow, including expanded run-of-show tools, visual creative boards, powerful highlights and clips, more expressive on-demand experiences, and an AI-powered site builder designed to help teams create beautiful, on-brand event destinations starting from a prompt.

Virtual PRO is available immediately. Existing customers using Hubilo, 6Connex, Studio and VX will automatically receive access and dedicated training for Virtual PRO to run their multi-session events.

Video of Virtual PRO: https://youtu.be/JQrKHdrBt7U

About Brandlive®