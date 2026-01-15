The Quality Premium: Why High-Grade Gold Districts are Driving a 2026 Institutional Re-Rating

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider.com News Commentary — The global gold sector enters 2026 confronting a structural scarcity as geological complexity and declining discovery rates outpace exploration success[1]. This supply constraint has triggered a systemic re-rating toward district-scale assets where stronger balance sheets and record gold prices create a clear path for consolidation[2]. This institutional rotation into high-margin gold systems drives the 2026 investment case for Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Aris Mining (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN), Founders Metals (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF), Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF), and McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) are advancing high-grade systems in world-class mining jurisdictions where geological endowment provides fundamental downside protection.

Capital flows are increasingly prioritizing proven gold districts where operational expansion and resource conversion deliver visible production growth[3]. The widening premium for bonanza-grade mineralization reflects a market dynamic where gold is forecast to push toward $5,000 per ounce by late 2026, creating an asymmetric window for participants targeting exceptional grade at shallow depths[4].

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) just confirmed surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold at its Tembo Project in Tanzania, and the results are turning heads. Eight artisanal mining sites delivered consistently strong numbers, with Ngula 1 emerging as the clear priority for the company's next drilling campaign.

"We are moving from exploration to execution," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "The high-grade samples at surface confirm the system's potential, while our engagement with Nyati Resources offers a tangible path to process that material. Our focus is squarely on defining the resource at Ngula 1 and finalizing a processing agreement that leverages existing infrastructure to minimize capital output."

What makes this interesting isn't just the grades themselves. It's the location. These samples came from active mining sites where local artisanal miners are already pulling material from the ground. That validation at surface means drilling can target mineralization with confidence, not just hope.

Additional highlights included 35.21 g/t and 12.94 g/t from Ngula 2, plus 22.68 g/t and 5.90 g/t from the under-drilled Mgusu Target. The gold appears in smokey-grey quartz veins within sheared basalts, matching LVG's geological model for the broader corridor.

Lake Victoria Gold is now finalizing a processing deal with Nyati Resources to access a 500 tonne-per-day plant located directly on one of LVG's Tembo licences, right beside Barrick's massive Bulyanhulu Mine. A binding agreement is expected by early 2026, creating a near-term production pathway from Tembo ahead of full development at the company's flagship Imwelo Gold Project.

The Tembo drill program kicks off in Q1 2026, targeting a 300 to 400 meter strike at Ngula 1 where both historical drilling and recent sampling have delivered consistent high grades.

Meanwhile, Imwelo continues moving forward. Located just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine, recent drill results from Area C extended mineralization beyond current pit designs, with continuity now demonstrated to over 250 meters depth.

Supporting this dual-track approach is exposure to potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the company's 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation. Funding is backed by a gold prepay facility with Monetary Metals and a C$11.52 million strategic investment from Taifa Group.

With drilling, processing agreements, and funding advancing together, Lake Victoria Gold is building the platform to move from explorer to producer.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Aris Mining (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) has updated the Segovia mineral reserve and resource estimates with measured and indicated mineral resources increasing by 7% to 3.6 million ounces of gold, up from 3.4 million ounces in the 2024 estimate, while inferred resources increased by 12 percent to 2.9 million ounces reflecting continued exploration success and resource growth. Proven and probable mineral reserves increased by 12% to 1.5 million ounces, up from 1.3 million ounces in the 2024 estimate, reflecting successful conversion of resources to reserves and ongoing mine development at Segovia with the mineral inventory remaining exceptionally high grade at 15.3 grams per tonne gold for measured and indicated resources and 10.7 grams per tonne gold for proven and probable reserves.

"The updated Segovia reserve and resource estimates underscore the strength and durability of this exceptional high-grade asset," said Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining. "Compared to our prior estimates in 2024, measured and indicated resources increased by 7%, inferred resources grew by 12%, and proven and probable reserves increased by 12% or 160,000 ounces, net of mined depletion, reinforcing Segovia's long mine life and supporting higher production rates following the mill expansion."

The updated estimates demonstrate that the Segovia mineral resource is largely insensitive to gold price assumptions. Aris Mining continues to provide a strong foundation of high-margin production and long-term value creation.

Founders Metals (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) is demonstrating systemic resource growth at its Antino Gold Project in Suriname, reporting broad intrusion-hosted mineralization at the Parbo target. Recent drilling yielded 72.0 metres of 1.01 g/t gold—including 11.97 g/t over 4.0 metres—and a 101.0-metre surface intercept grading 0.62 g/t gold. Step-outs at Da Vinci and Maria Geralda further validated the project’s district-scale potential, extending the mineralized footprint 400 metres southeast of the discovery zone.

"These results from Parbo, Da Vinci, and Maria Geralda further demonstrate the scale and consistency of the gold systems emerging across Antino," said Colin Padget, CEO of Founders Metals. "Parbo, in particular, is shaping up as a significant intrusion-hosted target with multiple shear zones that remain open in all directions."

Drilling confirms substantial gold mineralization across an approximately 800 metre by 400 metre corridor down to 250 metre vertical depth with core logging indicating the intrusive complex extends at least 1,400 metres by 800 metres to at least 275 metre depth.

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) recently confirmed high-grade continuity at its O'Brien Gold Project in Québec, yielding a standout 90.60 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. The 140,000-metre step-out program maintains an 82% success rate across 74 holes, with results consistently aligning with the existing resource model and historical thicknesses.

"Today we are releasing six new drill holes from our ongoing deep step-out drill program at O'Brien," said Matt Manson, President and CEO of Radisson Mining Resources. "Of particular note are the two new wedges completed from pilot hole OB-24-337 located beneath the former mine's final stope. Once again, we are seeing multiple high-grade intercepts of quartz-sulphide veins within broader alteration envelopes."

The company is aggressively expanding the O'Brien system at depth, with a recent wedge intercepting mineralization just 40 metres below the historic mine's final stope. Radisson Mining Resources has now delineated six gold-bearing veins over a 250-metre by 500-metre zone and currently operates seven drill rigs, with assays pending for twelve additional holes as the system remains open along strike.

McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reported final drill results to be included in the upcoming mineral resource estimate for the Tartan Mine project near Flin Flon, Manitoba with an intercept of 7.5 grams per tonne gold over 18.9 metres expanding gold mineralization along the Western Flank beyond the previous result of 12.3 grams per tonne gold over 14.0 metres.

The company completed acquisition of Tartan earlier this year through purchase of Canadian Gold Corp with the updated mineral resource estimate expected to be released by the end of February and used to develop future plans as the company targets doubling production by 2030.

The Western Flank has been the primary focus of exploration during the past six months with strike length of the Main Zone having expanded from 100 metres near surface to approximately 150 metres at depth with additional drill results along the Western Flank returning 6.6 grams per tonne gold over 7.0 metres and 4.9 grams per tonne gold over 7.9 metres expanding gold mineralization approximately 30 metres further to the west over a vertical distance of 80 metres.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (“BAY”). There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company Cautionary Note on Production Decision: The Company cautions that it has not completed a feasibility study on the Imwelo Project that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Company’s production decision. In particular, there is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that planned production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, but are not limited to, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational or permitting risks.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED: