Five Critical Mineral Stocks Positioned as the West Races to Break Free From China

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com — China controls roughly 70% of global rare earth processing and dominates the refining of nickel, graphite, and manganese that goes into every EV battery rolling off assembly lines in North America and Europe[1]. Western governments are done talking about it. The European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act now mandates that 10% of strategic minerals come from domestic extraction and 40% from domestic processing by 2030, with billions in public funding already flowing to projects that can deliver[2]. Canada committed C$4 billion through its Critical Minerals Strategy to fast-track nickel, graphite, and rare earth projects from the drill pad to the processing plant[3]. GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Aurania Resources (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF), Manganese X Energy (TSXV: MN) (OTCQB: MNXXF), Northern Graphite (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF), and FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) are five companies advancing projects designed to fill exactly that gap.

The math is straightforward. The International Energy Agency estimates that reaching net-zero by 2050 will require six times more mineral inputs than today, and the supply simply does not exist outside of Chinese-controlled channels[4]. That gap is where opportunity lives for investors willing to look at the companies building the mines, the processing plants, and the supply agreements that Western automakers and battery manufacturers will need to sign in the next two to three years.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) just filed an independent NI 43-101 technical report for its district-scale Magno Polymetallic Project in the Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. The report, prepared by independent Qualified Person James Turner, P.Geo., validates a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system spanning approximately 37,204 hectares, with stacked deposit environments including copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical mineral mineralization. Grab samples from exploration programs returned up to 2,370 g/t silver, greater than 20% lead, and 19.25% zinc from the Magno and D Zones, with 45 of 357 samples exceeding 100 g/t silver.

“The filing of the Magno NI 43-101 technical report represents an important step in advancing one of the most prospective polymetallic projects in the Cassiar district,” said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. “Our recent exploration results, including exceptional silver-lead-zinc grades and significant indium enrichment, highlight the district-scale potential of the property.”

Sampling at Magno returned indium values up to 334 ppm associated with sphalerite, the highest recorded concentration in the Cassiar District and a significant indicator of critical mineral potential. Indium is used in semiconductor and solar panel manufacturing, and tightening global supply has elevated its strategic importance across North American and European markets. Tungsten mineralization was also widespread across the property, with 32 samples returning values above 1,000 ppm and a peak of 6,550 ppm at Vines Lake, with consistent values of 500 to 5,000 ppm tungsten at the Kuhn and Dead Goat targets supporting the presence of a robust tungsten-skarn system.

GoldHaven is advancing a $2.0 million flow-through private placement to fund 2026 exploration at Magno, including 3D geological modelling, drill target refinement, and permitting for an initial drill program designed to test the scale and vertical extent of the mineralizing system across several priority zones within the property. The planned program will evaluate porphyry, carbonate replacement silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical mineral targets identified through the company's integrated interpretation of structural, geochemical, and geophysical datasets. GoldHaven's broader portfolio includes the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, a drill-ready gold target with a 6-kilometre strike of anomalous gold in soil, and three critical mineral projects in Brazil totalling 123,900 hectares. Property-wide geological mapping at Magno supports the interpretation of a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern with strong structural controls, and the company believes Magno has the potential to host a large polymetallic system comparable to other mineralized districts within the Cassiar region.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Aurania Resources (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) reported assay results from 28 samples collected across its Balangero Nickel-Cobalt Project in northern Italy, returning nickel values between 1,560 and 2,015 ppm with an average of 1,763 ppm, along with 81.5 to 108 ppm cobalt and 16.2 to 146 ppm copper. The results confirm historical sampling data from the former Balangero asbestos mine, the largest open pit asbestos operation in Europe, which produced material between 1918 and 1990.

“There is a lot of historic data from Balangero, and this confirmed what was already suspected,” said Dr. Keith Barron, President and CEO of Aurania Resources. “For a variety of reasons, nickel supply has once again become critically important in Europe, and we believe Balangero offers the most readily and easily accessible source of the metal today.”

The Balangero site contains awaruite, a nickel-iron natural alloy that can serve as direct furnace feed for stainless steel production or be processed into EV battery-grade nickel sulphate. Unlike greenfield awaruite projects in British Columbia and Newfoundland, the potential resource at Balangero consists of dry-stacked tailings already crushed to less than four centimetres, with existing electric power, a railhead less than one kilometre away, and a paved highway to the mine gate.

Manganese X Energy (TSXV: MN) (OTCQB: MNXXF) provided an update on the advancement of its Pre-Feasibility Study at the Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada, including the initiation of geotechnical drilling and continued metallurgical process optimization. ABH Engineering Inc., the lead consulting firm for the PFS, has initiated preliminary engineering activities including critical path establishment and organizational framework development.

“Advancing geotechnical precision and continuing metallurgical optimization are critical steps in strengthening the foundation of our Pre-Feasibility Study,” said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy. “These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to maximizing project efficiency and reducing operating costs, while positioning Battery Hill as a key domestic supplier of battery-grade manganese.”

The geotechnical program consists of three drill holes totalling approximately 550 metres, designed to determine optimal pit slope angles, refine stability parameters, and collect hydrogeological data. In parallel, the company continues metallurgical work with Kemetco Research Inc. to prepare representative product samples and support the engineering evaluation. The PFS will also advance environmental and social impact investigations, permitting requirements, and First Nations engagement.

Northern Graphite (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) and partners Rain Carbon Germany GmbH, H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH, and Friedrich Schiller University Jena launched USE-G , a three-year research and development program funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. The Ministry is contributing 1.14 million euros toward the total project budget of 1.70 million euros, with the initiative designed to develop graphite processing technologies independent of Chinese supply chains.

“Europe's energy transition depends on secure, sustainable and independent graphite supply chains,” said Hugues Jacquemin, CEO of Northern Graphite. “USE-G brings together the best of European research and industrial capability to develop technology that is cleaner, less energy-intensive and grounded in European sovereignty.”

The program will develop purification of natural graphite without hydrofluoric acid, create sustainable coating materials, and recover graphite from spent lithium-ion battery black mass. Northern Graphite will supply natural graphite from its producing mine in Canada and undertake milling, shaping, and battery testing at its German lab. Friedrich Schiller University Jena will lead development of a chlorine-based purification method that is cleaner than conventional hydrofluoric acid treatment and less energy-intensive than high-temperature thermal purification.

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) reported assay results from its 2025 engineering field investigation program at the Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia. Drill hole 25GM-01 returned 290.65 metres grading 0.134% DTR nickel, including 194.30 metres at 0.142% DTR nickel within the planned open pit shell. Results broadly confirm or exceed grades predicted by the current mineral resource estimate.

“The 2025 field program achieved all objectives in continuing to build a robust dataset for Baptiste, supporting both the launched environmental assessment process and the planned completion of a feasibility study for the Project,” said Martin Turenne, President and CEO of FPX Nickel. “We are particularly pleased by the encouraging assay results that broadly confirm grades predicted by the Project's current mineral resource estimate and suggest the potential to expand the footprint of mineralization.”

The Baptiste Nickel Project hosts awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy that can be recovered through simple magnetic separation without the acid leaching or smelting required by conventional nickel sulphide deposits. The federal and provincial environmental assessment process for Baptiste commenced in January 2026 following acceptance of the Initial Project Description, with a public comment period running through March 2026. The company completed approximately 1,935 metres of geotechnical, hydrogeological, and condemnation drilling during the 2025 field program.

SOURCES:

1. https://www.iea.org/reports/global-critical-minerals-outlook-2025

2. https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sectors/raw-materials/areas-specific-interest/critical-raw-materials/critical-raw-materials-act_en

3. https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/our-natural-resources/minerals-mining/critical-minerals/23414