Kvika banki hf.: Notification regarding execution of buyback programme

Reference is made to the announcements by Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“) dated 22.05.2025 regarding execution of buyback programme, dated 07.07.20205 in which share buybacks where paused and dated 23.12.2025 regarding Proposed share buybacks

It is hereby announced that share buyback will resume under currently active share buy-back program that was previously paused by announcement made 7 July 2025.

Kvika has purchased 79,800,000 shares under the current share buyback program for a total purchase price of ISK 1,374,792,500. The buyback program allows for purchases up to a total amount of ISK 2,500,000,000, but never more than 236,409,591 shares.

Kvika therefore still has the capacity to purchase shares for ISK 1,125,207,500, but never more than 156,609,591 shares.

Arion banki hf. will be supervising the execution of the buyback programme and making all decisions regarding the acquisition of shares and the timing of the acquisitions independently of Kvika. Share buyback will commence on 16 January 2026 and the daily volume will be limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume of Kvika’s shares on Nasdaq Iceland in the month of December 2025.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations ir@kvika.is.