Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for December 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.5451 at the end of December 2025 (0.5446 as of 30 November 2025). The year-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 78.2 million (EUR 78.2 million as of 30 November 2025).

In December 2025, the Fund generated the consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in November 2025). Over the twelve months of this year, the Fund achieved a consolidated net rental income of EUR 11.7 million.

At the end of December 2025, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.4 million (30 November 2025: EUR 5.7 million) of which EUR 4.0 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements. As of 31 December 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 216.6 million (30 November 2025: EUR 217.2 million). This NAV reflects the valuation of investment properties in the amount of EUR 208.7 million, which is confirmed by the independent valuators as of the end of December 2025. While the uncertainty regarding the business continuity of the anchor tenant of Sky in Riga remains, the valuation of this property remains with a downside risk.

As of 31 December 2025, the Fund is meeting all financial covenants established under the credit agreements or had obtained appropriate waivers, except for the three Latvian property loans, which are also to be prolonged during 2026 Q1. The Fund expects to fall short under the requirement to keep the consolidated equity ratio of at least 37.5% under the terms of the bonds. This ratio is to be reported together with the preliminary consolidated financial statements scheduled for the release on the 17 February 2026. By that time the management will also take a decision regarding the offering of new units, as mandated by the unitholders in December 2025.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

