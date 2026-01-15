Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 15.1.2026

Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 15.1.2026 
    
    
Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 15.1.2026  
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          15.1.2026  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 ASPO  
Amount            1 000Shares 
Average price/ share   7,0800EUR 
Total cost           7 080,00EUR 
    
    
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 119 552 shares  
including the shares repurchased on 15.1.2026  
    
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
    
    
On behalf of Aspo Plc   
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
    
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki  
    
For more information, please contact:  
Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
    
    
www.aspo.com   


Attachment


Attachments

ASPO 15.1 trades

