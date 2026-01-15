INE Releases Top 5 Cybersecurity Trends of 2026

Cary, NC, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a global provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, today released its Top 5 Cybersecurity Trends of 2026, highlighting the growing need for cross-trained, defender-ready teams as modern cyberattacks increasingly exploit gaps between systems, technologies, and organizational roles.

As enterprises continue to expand across cloud, hybrid, and remote environments, attackers are no longer constrained by traditional boundaries. Instead, they move fluidly across networks, identities, applications, and platforms—often capitalizing on disconnected tools and siloed teams. In response, organizations are shifting their focus from isolated security controls to cyber workforce readiness and coordinated defense.

“Cybersecurity in 2026 is no longer just about stopping attacks — it’s about readiness across the entire organization,” said Alexis Ahmed, Cybersecurity Instructor at INE Security. “Most incidents escalate not because of a single failure, but because gaps between teams go unnoticed. The organizations that succeed are those that prepare defenders to understand how systems connect and how attacks unfold across environments.”

INE’s Top 5 Cybersecurity Trends for 2026

1. AI-Powered Attacks and AI-Driven Defense Escalate

Artificial intelligence is accelerating both cyberattacks and cyber defense. In 2026, attackers are using AI to automate reconnaissance, scale phishing campaigns, and adapt malware faster than traditional defenses can respond. At the same time, defenders are deploying AI-driven security operations to improve detection, automate triage, and predict attacks.

As AI becomes embedded into security operations, trained defenders remain essential to interpret outcomes, govern automated systems, and respond effectively under real-world pressure.

2. Identity Security Becomes the Core of Cyber Defense

Identity has emerged as the primary attack surface in modern cybersecurity incidents. Compromised credentials—including service accounts and machine identities—allow attackers to bypass controls and move laterally across environments.

Organizations are prioritizing identity-centric security strategies that require defenders to understand authentication, access paths, and identity risk across networking, cloud, and security domains.

3. Zero Trust Expands into a Full Cybersecurity Strategy

Zero Trust has evolved beyond network architecture into a broader cybersecurity operating model. In 2026, organizations are applying Zero Trust principles across users, endpoints, applications, and data—eliminating implicit trust and continuously verifying access.

Implementing Zero Trust effectively requires shared understanding across teams, reinforcing the need for cross-domain training and collaboration.

4. Ransomware Becomes Faster, More Targeted, and More Disruptive

Ransomware attacks continue to increase in sophistication, targeting backups, identity systems, and recovery processes. Downtime and operational disruption have become the primary leverage for attackers, turning incidents into business crises.

As a result, organizations are emphasizing hands-on incident response training, attack simulations, and coordinated response exercises to reduce impact and recovery time.

5. Cyber Resilience and Recovery Overtake Prevention

In 2026, cybersecurity success is increasingly measured by resilience—how quickly organizations can detect, respond to, and recover from incidents. Boards and executives are prioritizing preparedness, coordination, and response capability over prevention alone.

This shift elevates the importance of continuous training programs that prepare defenders to recognize attack paths early, communicate across teams, and act decisively when incidents occur.

“Defenders aren’t defined by a single role or job title,” Ahmed added. “They include security, network, cloud, and infrastructure teams who share responsibility for reducing risk and maintaining uptime. Training that builds shared understanding across these roles is what closes the gaps attackers rely on.”

INE Security refers to 2026 as the Year of the Defender, reflecting a broader industry shift toward treating training as a strategic capability rather than a one-time requirement. Organizations that invest in continuous, hands-on learning are better positioned to close skills gaps, improve coordination, and respond more effectively as threats evolve.

To learn more about how organizations can train and prepare defender-ready teams for these cybersecurity trends, visit ine.com/security.

About INE

INE is an award-winning, premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity education, including cybersecurity training and certification. INE is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.







Attachment