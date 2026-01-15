Net Asset Value(s)

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 12 January 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 47.3 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 27 January 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 30 December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


