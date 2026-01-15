LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly released national research shows mental health challenges rising across the United States. The findings are prompting renewed discussion not only about the scale of the mental health crisis, but also the approach to the issue in our country.

A recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that mental and behavioral health disorders in the U.S. are increasing across age groups, despite funding and access to services at an all-time high. Adolescents have reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, with the incidence having risen from 28% to 42% since 2015, highlighting a gap between resources and measurable improvement in outcomes.

Findings like these have intensified discussion about whether current approaches adequately address the factors that contribute to stress and behavior. This prompts many individuals to reassess their own approach to mental health and look beyond awareness, toward understanding how the mind itself functions.

That has led to attention to the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard, which explains the root cause of stress, its effect on a person’s actions and emotions and provides a methodology that has helped many overcome it. First published in 1950, the word Dianetics is derived from the Greek dia, meaning “through,” and nous, “mind or soul.” Dianetics is further defined as “what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.”

“Recent national data shows that broader mental health awareness and expanded access to resources have not translated into improved outcomes,” said Josie Gibson, a Dianetics spokesperson. “We’re seeing people turn to Dianetics to understand the source of anxiety and depression and how past experiences affect today’s behavior.”

Individuals are moving beyond symptom management and traditional discussions and seeking approaches that offer a deeper understanding of how mental stress develops and influences daily life. Dianetics offers greater understanding by describing the underlying mechanics of thought, emotion and behavior.

Bridge Publications publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org.

