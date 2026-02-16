Multi-Platinum Songwriter David Pomeranz Presents Music and Personal Insight to Intimate Los Angeles Event





LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum singer-songwriter David Pomeranz offered more than music during a recent intimate appearance in Southern California, sharing personal experiences and reflections on emotional growth with a close-knit audience at Kusina Filipina in Cerritos.

Best known for enduring hits including “Got to Believe in Magic,” “Born for You,” and “King and Queen of Hearts,” Pomeranz has built an international career writing and performing songs that resonate across generations. At this special gathering, however, he shifted the focus from performance alone to the life experiences and personal discoveries that have shaped both his artistry and his perspective.

“As an artist, everything you experience shows up in your work,” Pomeranz told attendees. “Learning more about how the mind works and how past experiences can affect you emotionally gave me a different level of understanding, both in life and in music.”

Pomeranz performed selections from his repertoire, shared behind-the-scenes stories from his decades in the music industry and spoke about the role the book

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard played in helping him better understand his emotions and personal reactions. He described how that understanding supported him in approaching challenges with a calmer, more thoughtful outlook.

Held at Kusina Filipina, a restaurant well known in the local Filipino community, the evening created a warm and welcoming atmosphere that encouraged open dialogue. Pomeranz engaged with guests in a question and answer session and met with fans for photos and book-signing after the event.

One attendee shared, “My favorite part about the event was knowing that there is a book that was able to help David with his struggles and everything that he went through. I’m going to share Dianetics with my daughter who is a mental health advocate. I know she’s going to learn a lot from this.”

Blending live music with thoughtful conversation, the event offered guests a rare look at the personal side of a celebrated songwriter and the tools he credits with helping him navigate life and creativity with greater understanding.

