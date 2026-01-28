Mental Wellness Month Looks Past Short-Term Solutions Toward Lasting Mental Health Answers





LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January is widely recognized as Mental Wellness Month, a time when individuals are encouraged to reflect, reassess and reset their approach to mental well-being at the start of the year. Traditionally, this observance has focused on adopting healthier habits, adjusting lifestyles and ultimately, since it’s propagated by the mental health industry, encouraging people to seek therapy.

Increasingly, however, individuals are reaching a breaking point in the mental wellness conversation due to a media environment saturated with mental health messaging. With advice arriving in a steady stream of sponsored posts, paid influencers and viral trends promoting everything from therapy apps to quick-fix routines, it’s no wonder many report feeling overwhelmed by conflicting guidance. And so, in a landscape driven by algorithms, a growing number are asking a more fundamental question: what genuinely helps people gain lasting control over their thoughts, emotions and behavior?

For 75 years, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard has offered a practical approach centered on understanding the mind. The word Dianetics comes from the Greek dia, “through,” and nous “mind or soul,” and is further defined as what the mind (or soul) is doing to the body.

Rather than emphasizing temporary relief or behavioral hacks, Dianetics focuses on identifying and addressing past experiences that influence and trigger thoughts and emotions in the present. The book’s longevity reflects sustained interest from readers looking beyond momentary coping strategies.

Within Dianetics, Hubbard outlines several approaches people can use to improve mental well-being. These include changing one’s environment, gaining education and understanding, addressing physical conditions that affect mental state and applying the Dianetics technique. Dianetics addresses the painful experiences of the past that influence present behavior, leading to emotional distress, self-doubt and irrational behavior.

Unlike wellness trends that rise and fall with social media cycles, Dianetics offers a lasting approach, grounded in understanding the mind and actively addressing the root cause of mental strain, rather than merely managing its effect. The millions around the world who have read Dianetics know that positive thinking is not enough to survive life’s pressures when unresolved experiences continue triggering unwanted emotions and reactions.

As many decide to look beyond quick fixes this Mental Wellness Month, Dianetics offers a way to do something new about mental health—not by following the latest trend, but by gaining insight into the mind and addressing the experiences that shape our thoughts and behavior. The methodology’s enduring presence underscores a simple idea: lasting mental wellness begins not with a fad, but an understanding of the mind and one’s own experiences.

Bridge Publications publishes the nonfiction and religious works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. Visit www.dianetics.org .

Contact:

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications

323-888-6200; sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bdad210-7b16-4b7b-8d64-ced177ba10ae