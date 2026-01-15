Roger Williams University Renews Designation As Community Engagement Leader

Bristol, R.I., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University has again received the highly selective Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, recognizing the university as a leader in community-engaged work and scholarship.

This marks RWU’s second consecutive time receiving the distinction, which is bestowed every six years. The designation demonstrates Roger Williams University’s dedication to community-engaged work and forging partnerships with community organizations, nonprofits, and businesses that address urgent societal challenges. Across the nation, only 277 colleges and universities hold this classification from the Carnegie Foundation.

“Higher education is a vital economic engine for us all. Our colleges and universities not only fuel science and innovation, they build prosperity in rural, urban, and suburban communities nationwide,” said Timothy F.C. Knowles, president of the Carnegie Foundation. “We celebrate each of these institutions, particularly their dedication to partnering with their neighbors – fostering civic engagement, building usable knowledge, and catalyzing real-world learning experiences for students.”

With campuses in Bristol and Providence, R.I., Roger Williams University connects its students, faculty, and staff to community-engaged work and learning opportunities across Rhode Island’s major city hubs, as well as the East Bay and southeastern Massachusetts. The university’s locations and deep connections with community partners empower RWU’s distinct mission to prepare students to apply knowledge and ideas into action to solve society’s most complex issues.

“Reaffirming our Carnegie Community Engagement Classification speaks to Roger Williams University’s commitment to partnering with communities and businesses to solve real problems together,” said RWU Provost Margaret Everett. “This accomplishment is especially noteworthy given the major shifts in federal policy that are affecting higher education. We are proud to offer our knowledge and expertise and share in collaborative work with partners that benefit our communities.”

With the mission of strengthening society through engaged teaching, learning, and research, RWU embeds hands-on learning experiences into the curriculum that advance social justice, confront environmental challenges, and develop economic solutions through academic innovation and cultural fluency. Offered as the foundational academic program to all undergraduates, RWU’s General Education program bridges the gap between classroom ideas and real-world experiential learning in a way that gives students the skills to understand the dynamics of global systems and appreciate our interconnectedness as engaged citizens.

The RWU Extension School (RWU EXT) engages learners of all ages, histories, and professions and works with the State of Rhode Island and several municipalities to provide job training and re-training, professional certifications, teacher training, and youth development programs. Some programs include RWU EXT’s Prison Education Program in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, trades certifications in plumbing, electrical, and carpentry, and dual enrollment courses for local high school students – offering them a chance to earn college credit for free while also giving them a head start on their college career. RWU EXT is also home to the Center for Youth and Community Leadership in Education (CYCLE), which partners with youth, families, educators, and other stakeholders to build collective power and fight for educational justice. RWU’s HousingWorks RI (HWRI) supports Ocean State residents through researching and analyzing data to inform public policy while promoting dialogue about the relationship between housing and the state's economic future.

The RWU School of Law is renowned for its active commitment to social justice through its numerous legal clinics, where students provide much-needed legal services to the local community. With the Feinstein Center for Pro Bono and Experiential Education serving as the hub that connects students with clinics, the goal is to cultivate a pro-bono culture and inspire graduates to give back, whether through public interest careers or pro-bono legal services in their private practice. Clinics include the Institute for Race and the Law, which addresses the root causes of systemic inequality by driving justice reform through legal scholarship, and the RI Center for Justice, which works to strengthen existing community advocacy and service provision with legal representation.

RWU also provides several free educational, athletic, and cultural opportunities open to the public through public lectures, Performing Arts, Athletics, the University Library, and the eight schools of study. Faculty and staff also sit on the boards or act as consultants to several non-profit and municipal departments in the area.

Attachment