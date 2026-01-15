Marigold Appoints Lisa Mayr as Chief Executive Officer; Mike Gordon Transitions to Executive Chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold, a global marketing technology company focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions for growing organizations, has announced that Lisa Mayr has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mike Gordon, who has served as CEO since April 2024, will transition to Executive Chair, where he will remain actively involved in guiding the company’s strategy and long-term growth as Marigold advances its commercial focus.

Mayr brings deep operational expertise and decades of leadership experience in global technology and software organizations to the CEO role. Most recently, she served as Marigold’s Chief Financial Officer, where she was a key leader during a period of transformation, helping strengthen financial discipline, support scalable growth, and sharpen the company’s focus on customer retention and long-term value creation. She also played a central role in the strategic evaluation and execution of the Zeta Global transaction, helping position Marigold for its next chapter as a focused commercial organization.

“Lisa is a proven leader with a deep understanding of Marigold’s business, customers, and people,” said Gordon, Executive Chair of Marigold. “She brings the clarity, discipline, and customer focus needed for this next chapter. I’m excited to support her as she leads the company forward and confident in the path ahead under her leadership.”

An accomplished Chief Financial Officer with more than 30 years of experience, Mayr has led finance and operations for global technology and software companies, including Blackboard, MicroStrategy, INAP, and EverFi. Throughout her career, she has helped organizations drive profitable revenue growth through technology transformation, increased customer retention, and the implementation of processes that enable scalable growth. Mayr holds an MBA from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and International Relations from American University. She is a licensed CPA and serves on the board of STEM for Her, a nonprofit focused on encouraging girls to pursue careers in STEM, as well as the Georgetown University MBA Advisory Council.

“I’m honored to step into the CEO role at such an important moment for Marigold,” said Mayr. “We have a strong foundation, an incredibly talented team, and a clear opportunity to deliver even more value for our customers. I’m excited to build on our momentum and lead the company into its next phase with focus and confidence.”



Jeremy Acker, the company’s SVP of Finance, will step into the role of CFO. Acker joined the company in 2024 and is a proven finance leader with over 20 years of experience leading financial planning, treasury, procurement, finance operations, and corporate development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management from Clemson University.

Following the acquisition of Marigold’s enterprise business, the company is now focused on its commercial portfolio, consisting of Campaign Monitor, Emma, and Vuture. Built for small to mid-sized organizations, higher ed, non-profits, law firms, and consulting firms, Marigold’s marketing solutions combine ease of use, proven technology, and expert guidance to help brands engage customers authentically, scale personalization, and drive measurable growth in an increasingly complex marketing landscape.

