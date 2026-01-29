Campaign Monitor Introduces Next Evolution of In-App AI Guidance to Support Email Marketing Workflows

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campaign Monitor announced today three new AI-powered features designed to help small and mid-sized businesses make more informed email marketing decisions and improve performance faster. Marketing Monitor, Segment Mapper, and AI Email Booster work together to provide always-on, in-platform guidance that helps marketers understand results, build audiences, and optimize campaigns more efficiently. The new capabilities are designed to provide marketers with practical AI support without adding complexity to their workflows. Marketing Monitor is currently live for Campaign Monitor customers, and Segment Mapper and AI Email Booster will be available on January 28.



The new AI features are designed to act as an in-app marketing partner, helping marketers move from insight to action faster. Marketing Monitor provides context around campaign performance by benchmarking results against industry standards and highlighting where to focus next. Segment Mapper simplifies audience creation by translating plain-language intent into usable segments, making advanced targeting more accessible to non-technical users. AI Email Booster analyzes content directly within the email builder and surfaces clear, actionable recommendations that marketers can apply with a click. Together, the features deliver continuous guidance across performance, targeting, and optimization, without disrupting existing workflows.

As inbox competition intensifies and expectations for personalization rise, small and mid-sized businesses are under pressure to make better marketing decisions with limited time and resources. Many marketers are surrounded by data but lack clear direction on what to do next. Campaign Monitor’s approach to AI is designed to close that gap by reducing guesswork, shortening time-to-value, and helping SMBs optimize email campaigns confidently without large teams or specialized expertise.

To introduce these groundbreaking features, Campaign Monitor will host two launch events on Tuesday, February 3, at 1:00 PM EST and on Wednesday, February 4, at 10:30 AM AEST. The webinars will provide an inside look at how marketers can leverage the new AI tools to drive faster growth and greater confidence in their marketing strategies. Attendees will learn how these features can simplify decision-making processes, boost performance, and ultimately provide a competitive edge in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

“AI should make email marketing easier, not more complicated,” said Elizabeth Smalley, Chief Product Officer at Campaign Monitor. “Small and mid-sized businesses are overwhelmed by data and best practices, but they don’t always have the time or resources to act on them. We built these new AI features to provide always-on guidance directly inside the platform, helping marketers better see what’s working to optimize faster, without losing control of their strategy.”

These latest innovations reflect the company’s commitment to using AI to deliver practical, high-impact value, giving businesses greater clarity, control, and a competitive edge in an increasingly complex marketing landscape. Designed with the user in mind, Campaign Monitor’s AI preserves the human element of decision-making while providing clear, actionable recommendations. This balance empowers marketers to maintain control over their creative direction, fostering a collaborative environment where technology enhances human insight rather than replacing it.

About Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor is an email marketing platform built for small and mid-size businesses. For more than 20 years, the company has helped small businesses, nonprofits, and marketing agencies create email marketing programs that deliver results. Campaign Monitor’s easy-to-use platform makes it simple to design, send, and optimize email campaigns while building lasting customer relationships.

