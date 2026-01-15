LAUREL LAKE PLACID DEBUTS AS A REIMAGINED ADIRONDACK RETREAT

LAKE PLACID, NY, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurel Lake Placid , a newly rebranded independent hotel, officially debuts in the heart of the Adirondacks, marking the next chapter for the former Bluebird Lake Placid. The transformation introduces a refreshed brand identity rooted in comfort, authenticity, and a deep connection to the surrounding landscape.

Inspired by the laurel plant, a symbol of renewal, honor, and natural beauty, Laurel Lake Placid offers a modern interpretation of the classic Adirondack escape. Blending contemporary design with warm, lodge-style charm, the hotel offers an inviting base for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure in one of the Northeast’s most iconic mountain destinations.

“Laurel Lake Placid represents a thoughtful evolution of the property and a strategic rebrand that better reflects its setting, design, and guest experience,” said Joe Blank, Regional Vice President of Operations. “The refreshed identity allows the hotel to more clearly connect with the Adirondack landscape while delivering a comfortable, approachable stay that resonates with today’s travelers. We are proud to introduce Laurel Lake Placid as the next chapter for this destination.”

Design Inspired by Place





Throughout the property, interiors reflect the natural beauty of the Adirondacks through a calming palette of warm neutrals, soft greens, deep blues, and natural wood tones. Guestrooms and suites feature a serene blend of Scandinavian and Japanese influences, emphasizing clean lines, natural materials, and a sense of balance that encourages rest and renewal.

Public spaces continue this design story with cozy seating areas and curated artwork from regional photographers and illustrators, capturing mountain landscapes and seasonal textures. Guests can unwind and refuel at the hotel’s on-site restaurant and bar before heading out to experience Lake Placid’s year-round adventures.

Technology is thoughtfully integrated, including upgraded Wi-Fi and mobile-friendly guest communication, while maintaining the relaxed, unplugged feel of a mountain retreat.

Effortless Comfort & Year-Round Adventure





Laurel Lake Placid features 90 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites, offering a range of accommodations suited for couples, families, and small groups. Amenities include an indoor pool, a compact fitness area, relaxed lobby lounge and bar spaces, and convenient Grab and Go offerings ideal for early departures or days spent exploring the region. The hotel is also pet friendly, welcoming well-behaved dogs with designated accommodations and easy access to nearby walking paths.

Ideally located near Mirror Lake, Lake Placid’s Olympic venues, hiking and skiing destinations, and the charming village center, Laurel Lake Placid serves as a comfortable, design-forward home base for outdoor adventure and leisure throughout all four seasons.

A New Name, A Renewed Vision

With its transition to Laurel Lake Placid, the hotel reinforces a commitment to individuality, warmth, and a genuine sense of place. Guests are invited to enjoy a fresh, modern take on Adirondack hospitality that balances comfort, character, and connection to the destination.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.LaurelLakePlacid.com or call (518) 523-2587.

About Laurel Lake Placid

Laurel Lake Placid is a reimagined mountain retreat inspired by the natural beauty and timeless spirit of the Adirondacks. Formerly Bluebird Lake Placid, the independent hotel features 90 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites by Elder & Ash, blending Scandinavian and Japanese design influences with warm, modern lodge elements. Amenities include an indoor pool, fitness area, relaxed lobby lounge and bar spaces, an on-site restaurant and bar, Grab and Go offerings, and pet-friendly accommodations. Ideally located near Mirror Lake, Olympic venues, and year-round outdoor recreation, Laurel Lake Placid offers an inviting base for travelers seeking relaxation, adventure, and authentic Lake Placid experiences. Learn more at LaurelLakePlacid.com .

About Elder & Ash

Elder & Ash is a boutique, full service creative studio founded by award winning hoteliers Megan Kennedy and Robert Blood that builds fresh hospitality brands and designs boutique hotel projects in celebrated locations. With studios in Newburyport, Massachusetts and Brooklyn, New York, the collaborative team focuses on storytelling driven design from concept through completion, ensuring every element of a property, from architecture and interiors to music, lighting, and programming, works together to create meaningful guest experiences rather than just product. Learn more at elder-ash.com .

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com .







